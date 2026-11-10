The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could indeed accelerate the end of the war

A meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Russian dictator, vladimir putin, could indeed accelerate the end of the war. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this and added that it is part of Ukraine’s message at the talks in Abu Dhabi, UNN reports.

Our message at the talks in Abu Dhabi is very simple: de-escalation and the ceasefires proposed by Ukraine; security guarantees; a meeting between President Zelenskyy and Putin, which, in my personal conviction, could indeed accelerate the end of the war - Sybiha said.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine is proposing its approaches to a ceasefire — both in the Black Sea and in the energy sector.

We have conveyed them to our partners and are now awaiting a response from the Russians - the minister added.

The trilateral format was substantive — Zelenskyy revealed the topics discussed in Abu Dhabi and one of Ukraine’s priorities