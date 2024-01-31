ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
March 2, 01:39 AM • 101550 views
March 2, 04:32 AM • 85269 views
March 2, 04:43 AM • 81879 views
05:19 AM • 94224 views
05:34 AM • 34742 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275516 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244239 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 229455 views
February 27, 01:13 PM • 254906 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 240802 views
10:40 AM • 3003 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128647 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 103687 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 103818 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 120125 views
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is developing a register of industrial hemp producers and a mechanism for sampling for drugs

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is developing a register of industrial hemp producers and a mechanism for sampling for drugs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63325 views

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is developing a register of industrial hemp producers and sampling mechanisms to regulate hemp cultivation under the new law.

Regulatory documents are being developed in Ukraine to regulate the circulation of hemp for medical, industrial, scientific and scientific-technical purposes, in accordance with the relevant law. This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky, UNN reports.

Details

While the law is still pending the president's signature, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy has already begun work on creating a register of industrial hemp producers and a draft government resolution on the regulations for sampling for drug analysis.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy clarifies that it will create an electronic registry, which will contain information about industrial hemp producers.

It will be clear who grows what, how much, and what seeds they use. There will be no need to obtain licenses, quotas or separate permits for cultivation. A government decree on the Regulations for sampling hemp during the flowering period is also being prepared

- said First Deputy Minister Taras Vysotsky.

He also emphasized that the law on the circulation of industrial hemp is an impetus for realizing the huge potential of growing this plant in Ukraine. The document changes approaches to controlling the cultivation of industrial hemp.

Recall

Draft Law No. 7457 "On Regulation of the Turnover of Cannabis Plants for Medical, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Purposes" was adopted in December 2023. The document regulates the handling of narcotic drugs in order to create conditions for expanding patients' access to the necessary treatment and conducting scientific research on the effectiveness of cannabis.

Cannabis-based medicines are authorized in 56 countries, including the EU, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Definitely a milestone event, albeit with its drawbacks: expert on medical cannabis legalization21.12.23, 16:32 • 264715 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

SocietyAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising