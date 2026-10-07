Kyiv region was struck by Russian drones and ballistic missiles: warehouses damaged and fires broke out

On the night of October 7, Russia attacked the Kyiv region with drones and ballistic missiles; production and warehouse premises were damaged. This was reported by Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko on social media, UNN writes.

The enemy continues its attacks on the Kyiv region. At night, the region came under a combined attack by enemy drones and ballistic missiles. Three production and warehouse premises were damaged in Obukhiv district. Fires broke out and have now been contained. A truck and trailer were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties - Tkachenko wrote.

Update

The enemy also attacked Kyiv.

A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people in the Darnytskyi district

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration regarding Russia's attack on the city's civilian infrastructure on the night of October 7, as of 08:00 the following is known: "At night, the enemy attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. As a result of the terrorist attacks by the Russian Federation, the consequences were recorded in two districts of the city of Kyiv":

in Podilskyi district, a missile fell in a non-residential area, causing a fire;

in Darnytskyi district, a missile strike caused a fire at a garage cooperative. The fire was extinguished; there is destruction. At another address, debris was also recorded falling in an open area.

"Unfortunately, two men were killed in the enemy shelling," the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.