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The killers of Boris Nemtsov may have been secretly released under the pretext of the war against Ukraine – investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

An investigation by “Proekt” indicates that four of the five convicts may have been released early through contracts with Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Three of them are reportedly living in Chechnya.

The killers of Boris Nemtsov may have been secretly released under the pretext of the war against Ukraine – investigation

All five people convicted of murdering Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov are likely already free: four of them were released from penal colonies early after taking advantage of the mechanism of signing contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry to take part in the war against Ukraine. This is reported in an investigation by the outlet "Proekt," published on November 16, UNN reports.

At the same time, three of the convicts, including the direct perpetrator of the murder, apparently never even went to the front, but settled in Chechnya, where they lead ordinary lives and start families.

Details

According to journalists, Zaur Dadayev, whom a Russian court found to be the direct perpetrator of Nemtsov’s murder, as well as brothers Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, may have been released early from prison.

In 2017, Dadayev was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Anzor Gubashev to 19 years, and Shadid Gubashev to 16 years. Under the sentences, the first two were to remain behind bars until 2035 and 2034, respectively, and the third until 2031. However, a source for "Proekt" reported that all three signed contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry, after which they left the correctional facilities. Instead of going to the front in Ukraine, however, they allegedly returned to Chechnya. According to the journalists’ source, Dadayev settled in a remote mountainous area of the republic, while the Gubashev brothers live in the "Beryozka" neighborhood of Grozny.

The investigative journalists add that the release of all three was accompanied by a condition that the men would not attract attention to themselves or disclose information about their being free.

So that no one would find out that you were free, otherwise you would return to the colonies

- the source for "Proekt" recounted the condition of the release.

According to the source, all three now lead ordinary civilian lives, have families, and are planning to build their own homes.

How journalists established Dadayev’s possible release

According to the investigation, Zaur Dadayev, who previously served as deputy commander of the Chechen "Sever" battalion, may have left Correctional Colony No. 3 in Irkutsk on October 24, 2024. On that day, a record appeared in the institution’s documents stating that he had been dismissed from his job in the garment production facility due to being transferred. However, the journalists found no information indicating that Dadayev had been transferred to another colony. Notably, identical wording was used in the documents concerning 98 other inmates of the facility who signed contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry, went to war against Ukraine, and later died.

The investigators found additional evidence of Dadayev’s possible release in Russian state databases. In particular, leaked information from the Social Insurance Fund contained data on his registration in the hamlet of Yukarchoy in Chechnya, approximately 80 kilometers from Grozny. In addition, an account was opened at Russia’s "Promsvyazbank" in the name of a person whose details match Dadayev’s first name and patronymic. The telephone number linked to it belongs to the convict’s wife, Irsani Mukaeva, an employee of the administration department of the head of Chechnya, whom Dadayev married in January 2023. On October 24, 2024, when Dadayev allegedly left the colony, the couple had a daughter.

Another circumstance to which the journalists drew attention was the repayment of a debt to Russia’s "Sberbank." In April 2026, Chechen bailiffs initiated enforcement proceedings to collect 1.2 million rubles from Dadayev. By autumn, the debt had been paid. In the view of a former bailiff service employee interviewed by "Proekt," this may indicate that the convict was released and gained the opportunity to repay the debt independently or dispose of his property.

The Gubashev brothers may also have returned to Chechnya

According to a source for "Proekt," the other two convicts, Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, also left the colony and are building their lives in Chechnya.

Shadid Gubashev, who, according to the criminal case materials, surveilled Nemtsov and helped his accomplices hide after the murder, initially served his sentence at the “Polar Wolf” penal colony in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. In 2021, he was transferred to a correctional colony in the Chechen settlement of Chernokozovo. According to journalists, in October 2024 Shadid married Amnat Abalaeva, who had previously been convicted in a fraud case.

Anzor Gubashev, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison, served his sentence in Karelia but later sought a transfer closer to his relatives. In December 2024, according to documents that were uncovered, his place of registration was a colony in Chernokozovo. According to a source cited by the investigators, Anzor also married after his release. Together with his wife, he allegedly purchased a plot of land to build a house in the settlement of Gikalo, near Grozny. According to a source who spoke to the publication, Shadid Gubashev also owns a plot of land there.

What is known about the other people involved in the case

In total, a Russian court convicted five people in the case of Boris Nemtsov’s murder.

Another person involved in the case, Temirlan Eskerkhanov, was sentenced to 14 years in prison but left the colony early in 2024. At the time, Russian state media reported that he had signed a contract with the Defense Ministry and gone to war. However, Novaya Gazeta Europe later found that Eskerkhanov may have served in a unit tasked with guarding industrial enterprises in Russian-occupied Mariupol, rather than directly participating in combat operations.

The fifth convict, Khamzat Bakhayev, was sentenced to 11 years in prison. In spring 2026, his prison term ended.

The organizers and masterminds behind Nemtsov’s murder have still not been punished

Investigators emphasize that the question of the true organizers and masterminds behind Boris Nemtsov’s murder remains open. According to the official version of the Russian investigation, the crime was commissioned by Ruslan Mukhhudinov, a former driver for Ruslan Geremeyev, an officer in the Chechen “Sever” battalion. However, media outlets link the possible organization of the murder to representatives of the Chechen leadership, including Ramzan Kadyrov, Russian State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov, and members of the Geremeyev family. According to Proekt, the criminal proceedings against the organizers and masterminds behind the murder are formally still ongoing, but journalists question whether any genuine investigative actions are being carried out.

Context

Boris Nemtsov, one of Russia’s best-known opposition politicians and critics of Vladimir Putin, was shot dead on February 27, 2015, on the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge near the Kremlin in Moscow. The politician openly opposed Russian aggression against Ukraine and criticized the actions of the Russian authorities.

In July 2017, the Moscow District Military Court handed down verdicts against five defendants in his murder. At the same time, the organizers and masterminds behind the crime never stood trial.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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