The judge informed the VSP and the prosecutor general's Office about the pressure and illegal interference of Getmantsev in his activities

Judge of the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv Vitaliy Tsiktich filed complaints about pressure and illegal interference in the activities of the court of the chairman of the Tax Committee of the Rada Daniil Getmantsev to the High Council of justice and Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin. This was reported by the GRP in response to a request from UNN.

In his Telegram channel, Hetmantsev published a post in which he reported that the Bureau of economic security stopped the production of illegal tobacco by Orion Tobacco LLC, cutting out the equipment. "A group of individuals associated with the evil criminal genius Alperin is accused of manufacturing and storing fake excise tax stamps for the purpose of using them in the sale of tobacco products of their own production in the Odessa region. in other words, in stealing the tobacco excise tax from the army," Hetmantsev added.

According to him, the prosecutor filed a motion with the Shevchenko District Court of Kiev to seize the equipment. however, the court session under the chairmanship of Judge Tsitkich does not take place for unknown reasons. Hetmantsev also noted that the same court in the past repeatedly returned the equipment to the owner, "so that he could continue the crime without obstacles.

"I am convinced that this time the postponement is due to the fact that a highly respected judge deeply and carefully examines the entire long criminal fate of the instrument of crime in order to make an impartial and fair decision not in favor of the illegal tobacco industry, but in the end in favor of the rule of law. Let's support Judge Tsitkich in his difficult daily defense of the honor of the High title of Judge, and by making him known as an unconditional fighter against organized crime, help him defend this honor! Repost s, Sheri, blessings, praises, hymns, odes, akathists and even inscriptions on fences in honor of Judge Tsitkich are welcome in every possible way!",- urged Hetmantsev.

"According to the automated office management system of the High Council of justice, on June 4, 2024, the High Council of Justice received a message from Judge Vitaliy Tsiktich of the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv about interference in the judge's activities in the administration of Justice, which was distributed to the Proceedings of a member of the High Council of justice to conduct an audit," the GRP said in its response.

In his appeal, judge Tsiktich notes that Hetmantsev is trying to tell him with his message what decision should be made. Tsiktich also stressed that the last lines of Getmantsev's message are "direct pressure on the judge to ensure that the latter makes a decision.

"Thus, the content of the above-mentioned publication indicates the intention of its author to persuade me, as a judge, to make a decision in favor of one of the parties to the criminal proceedings. I regard the above facts as open interference in the judge's activities and an attempt to exert pressure to make a decision in which the author of the publication is interested, which indicates illegal influence on the judge," Judge Tsiktich stressed.

The press service of the VSP also reported that Judge Tsiktich's appeal has not yet been considered at the meeting.

At the same time, they added that the judge also filed a corresponding application with the Office of the prosecutor general.

"As can be seen from the content of the message of Judge V. M. Tsiktich of the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv about interference in the judge's activities in the administration of justice, it (the message – ED.) is also addressed to Prosecutor General A. Kostin," the response to the request says.

Retired president of the All-Ukrainian Association of judges Denys Nevyadomsky noted that such appeals of Hetmans violate the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The MP, according to him, in particular calls for interference in the activities of the court, and also violates the presumption of innocence.

Lawyer Dmitry Kasyanenko noted that Getmantsev's message can be regarded as pressure on the judge and influence on his decision. Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko noted that Hetmantsev tries to influence the court through social networks through public opinion and assumes the role of a judge determining which decision of Themis Buda is legal in criminal proceedings on illegal tobacco.

Detectives of the Bureau of economic security of Ukraine conducted searches at the production facilities and warehouses of an enterprise licensed for the official production of tobacco products. The mentioned company is associated with a well-known sub-sanctioned Odessa smuggler Vadim Alperin.