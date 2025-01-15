The internet is down again in Russia: what caused it

The Internet is down in 21 regions of Russia, the reason is that the main cable was damaged in Tatarstan, UNN reports with reference to the Mash Telegram channel.

Details

As Mash has learned, everything broke down due to drilling operations.

Since 11 am, 3.8 million people have experienced a sharp drop in connection speed. They promise to repair everything by 21:00.

