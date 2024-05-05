The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine at night
Kyiv • UNN
The Holy Fire from Jerusalem arrived at the Starokozache border crossing point in Ukraine on May 5, where it was met by border guards and chaplains.
On Sunday, May 5, the Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Jerusalem. The first to receive it were border guards at the Starokozache checkpoint. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
Details
Late at night, the scouts brought him to the Starokozache checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border
It is noted that the fire from Jerusalem was met by chaplains and border guards of the Southern Regional Directorate.
