The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine at night

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101179 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111467 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154096 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157746 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254059 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174916 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166027 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148435 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227891 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43381 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25758 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30753 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36762 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34105 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254059 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227891 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213727 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239373 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225990 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101179 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71475 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78055 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113627 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114490 views
Actual
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21867 views

The Holy Fire from Jerusalem arrived at the Starokozache border crossing point in Ukraine on May 5, where it was met by border guards and chaplains.

On Sunday, May 5, the Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Jerusalem. The first to receive it were border guards at the Starokozache checkpoint. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details 

Late at night, the scouts brought him to the Starokozache checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border

- said the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that the fire from Jerusalem was met by chaplains and border guards of the Southern Regional Directorate.

"In the most difficult circumstances and in the darkest times, we are able to give birth to light." Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Easter05.05.24, 09:35 • 20144 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
jerusalemJerusalem
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising