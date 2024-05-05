The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine at night

On Sunday, May 5, the Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Jerusalem. The first to receive it were border guards at the Starokozache checkpoint. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

Late at night, the scouts brought him to the Starokozache checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border - said the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that the fire from Jerusalem was met by chaplains and border guards of the Southern Regional Directorate.

