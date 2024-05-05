"In the most difficult circumstances and in the darkest times, we are able to give birth to light." Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Easter

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord, UNN reports .

Today we celebrate a great holiday - the Resurrection of the Lord. Easter. Easter symbolizes the liberation of the human soul from the slavery of evil and darkness. It symbolizes the victory of goodness and justice, the victory of life over death. For all this we have been fighting for 802 days in a row. 802 days when will confronts darkness, valor confronts terror. 802 days of our resistance, which can be described by the words from the Gospel of John: "The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overtaken it." The same words are dedicated to one of the exhibitions at St. Sophia Cathedral, where I am now. It and other works by various Ukrainian artists together carry a deep meaning. These are icons on ammunition boxes. Soaked in the smoke of our land and the spirit of our people ," Zelensky said.

He noted that the answer to the question of why Ukrainians have survived is that "in the most difficult circumstances and in the darkest times, we are able to give birth to light.

Looking at these icons, one can understand the feelings of our entire nation. A mirror that reflects our reality in times of war. The path we have already traveled, this Easter, and our entire present. This is what our amulets look like today. This is how we feel God protecting us with the hands of our soldiers. This is how we see the protection of the heavenly forces embodied in the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Every Ukrainian and every Ukrainian woman who devotes herself to the sacred cause of defending her native land from darkness and evil - Zelensky added.

The President emphasized that Ukrainians kneel only in prayer and never before invaders and occupiers.

The Bible teaches us to love our neighbor. And today has shown us the true meaning of this word. When even hundreds of kilometers away from each other, we support and help each other. We protect each other. We pray for each other. When we have all become closer to each other, each other's neighbors. And the former neighbor who was always trying to be our brother is far away for us forever. He broke all the commandments, demanded our house, and came to kill us. The world sees this. God knows this. And we believe that God has a chevron with the Ukrainian flag on his shoulder. Therefore, with such an ally, life will definitely defeat death - The Head of State emphasized.

The President wished that the heavens would strengthen our will in the battle against slavery.

They will give us the courage to make new achievements and the wisdom to appreciate everything we have already gained. Strength to maintain unity. Unity to multiply strength. May God grant eternal rest to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine and eternal peace to their descendants. To all our children and grandchildren, to all our future generations. Who have the sacred right to know what a peaceful Easter in a peaceful Ukraine is - Zelensky summarized.

Today, on May 5, Christians of the Eastern rite celebrate one of the greatest religious holidays - the Resurrection of the Lord.