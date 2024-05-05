"In the most difficult circumstances and in the darkest times, we are able to give birth to light." Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Easter

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93007 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109590 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152334 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156163 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252218 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174567 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165759 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148394 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226870 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113084 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40210 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74619 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 42720 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 35483 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 68045 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252218 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226870 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212836 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238544 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225259 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93007 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 68045 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74619 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113304 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114184 views
"In the most difficult circumstances and in the darkest times, we are able to give birth to light." Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Easter

"In the most difficult circumstances and in the darkest times, we are able to give birth to light." Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Easter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20144 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the answer to the question of why Ukrainians have survived is that "in the most difficult circumstances and in the darkest times, we are able to give birth to light.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord, UNN reports .

Details

Today we celebrate a great holiday - the Resurrection of the Lord. Easter. Easter symbolizes the liberation of the human soul from the slavery of evil and darkness. It symbolizes the victory of goodness and justice, the victory of life over death. For all this we have been fighting for 802 days in a row. 802 days when will confronts darkness, valor confronts terror. 802 days of our resistance, which can be described by the words from the Gospel of John: "The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overtaken it." The same words are dedicated to one of the exhibitions at St. Sophia Cathedral, where I am now. It and other works by various Ukrainian artists together carry a deep meaning. These are icons on ammunition boxes. Soaked in the smoke of our land and the spirit of our people

 ," Zelensky said.

He noted that the answer to the question of why Ukrainians have survived is that "in the most difficult circumstances and in the darkest times, we are able to give birth to light.

Looking at these icons, one can understand the feelings of our entire nation. A mirror that reflects our reality in times of war. The path we have already traveled, this Easter, and our entire present. This is what our amulets look like today. This is how we feel God protecting us with the hands of our soldiers. This is how we see the protection of the heavenly forces embodied in the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Every Ukrainian and every Ukrainian woman who devotes herself to the sacred cause of defending her native land from darkness and evil

- Zelensky added.

The President emphasized that Ukrainians kneel only in prayer and never before invaders and occupiers.

The Bible teaches us to love our neighbor. And today has shown us the true meaning of this word. When even hundreds of kilometers away from each other, we support and help each other. We protect each other. We pray for each other. When we have all become closer to each other, each other's neighbors. And the former neighbor who was always trying to be our brother is far away for us forever. He broke all the commandments, demanded our house, and came to kill us. The world sees this. God knows this. And we believe that God has a chevron with the Ukrainian flag on his shoulder. Therefore, with such an ally, life will definitely defeat death

- The Head of State emphasized.

The President wished that the heavens would strengthen our will in the battle against slavery.

They will give us the courage to make new achievements and the wisdom to appreciate everything we have already gained. Strength to maintain unity. Unity to multiply strength. May God grant eternal rest to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine and eternal peace to their descendants. To all our children and grandchildren, to all our future generations. Who have the sacred right to know what a peaceful Easter in a peaceful Ukraine is

 - Zelensky summarized.

Recall

Today, on May 5, Christians of the Eastern rite celebrate one of the greatest religious holidays - the Resurrection of the Lord.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

