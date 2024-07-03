HCJ received nearly 2.3 thousand complaints from judges about interference in their work, more than 500 of which were referred to law enforcement

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 69547 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 77970 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 98649 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177322 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 222958 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137381 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365181 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180884 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149177 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197672 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 69400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64179 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 77827 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79066 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 98517 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6396 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10031 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14420 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35648 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37380 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

HCJ received nearly 2.3 thousand complaints from judges about interference in their work, more than 500 of which were referred to law enforcement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 49712 views

The HCJ received nearly 2.3 thousand complaints from judges about interference in their work, more than 500 of which were referred to law enforcement.

HCJ received nearly 2.3 thousand complaints from judges about interference in their work, more than 500 of which were referred to law enforcement

For almost seven years, the High Council of Justice has received more than 2.3 thousand complaints from judges about interference in the activities of the court, and only more than 500 of them received a positive response. This was reported by the HCJ press service in response to a journalistic inquiry by UNN.

Details

"According to the available HCJ statistics, between 2017 and May 2024, the High Council of Justice received 2,373 reports from judges on interference in the administration of justice. Based on the results of the review, 561 decisions were made to take response measures (by appealing to the prosecutor's office and law enforcement agencies to provide information on the detection and investigation of crimes; submitting to the relevant authorities or officials a request to identify and bring to justice the persons who committed acts or omitted to act, etc.), and 394 decisions were made on the absence of grounds for taking measures to ensure the independence of judges and the authority of justice," the response to the request reads.

At the same time, according to the HCJ press service, the register of judges' reports of interference in their activities, published on the website of the High Council of Justice, as of June 21, 2024, contains information on the receipt of 2,293 reports of judges on interference in the administration of justice.

They also added that the High Council of Justice does not separately record information on persons who interfere with the activities of judges, the administration of justice and bringing them to criminal liability.

Recall

Earlier, Danylo Hetmantsev, the head of the Rada's tax committee, published several postson his Telegram channel, calling on the public to put pressure on the court and openly criticizing the judges' decisions. Judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv Vitaliy Tsyktych appealed to the High Council of Justice and the Office of the Prosecutor General with a statement about pressure from Hetmantsev and the MP's attempts to influence the court's decisions and interfere in its activities. After that, Hetmantsev published another post in which he criticized the decision of the panel of judges of the Dnipro District Administrative Court. They acknowledged that the National Bank had made an illegal decision to revoke the license and start liquidating Concord Bank. Presumably, Hetmantsev wanted to influence the judges who would consider the NBU's appeal.

Add

Denys Neviadomskyi, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Retired Judges, emphasized that Hetmantsev violates the Criminal Code of Ukraine with his calls. According to him, the MP, in particular, calls for interference in the work of the court and violates the presumption of innocence.

Lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko noted that Hetmantsev's post could be regarded as pressure on the judge and influence on his decision. Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko believesthat Hetmantsev is trying to influence the court through public opinion and is taking on the role of a judge, determining which decision of Themis will be legal in the criminal proceedings on illegal tobacco.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40