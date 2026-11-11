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The government has allocated UAH 1.8 billion for 113 infrastructure projects: where the funds will go

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1.8 billion from the State Regional Development Fund for 113 projects in the regions. The funds will go toward education, healthcare, water supply, and energy efficiency.

The government has allocated UAH 1.8 billion for 113 infrastructure projects: where the funds will go

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated an additional UAH 1.8 billion from the State Regional Development Fund (SRDF) to implement 113 infrastructure projects in various regions of the country. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, most of the projects concern the education sector.

These include renovations of schools and kindergartens, the refurbishment of dining halls, and the construction of shelters. In healthcare, they include renovations of hospitals and rehabilitation departments, particularly for military personnel

- the head of government noted.

He stressed that funds would also be allocated separately for water supply: new water pipelines, water intakes, and treatment facilities.

As well as for energy efficiency: insulating buildings and installing autonomous power sources. Importantly, the projects were selected by the communities themselves, because they know best what they need most. And the Government unconditionally supports them in this

- Koretskyi added.

Recall

The Government allocated more than UAH 15 million in assistance from the UN World Food Programme to purchase equipment for school dining halls and kitchens in 203 educational institutions near the front line.

The Cabinet of Ministers is introducing a strict regime of budgetary spending cuts; UAH 70 billion has already been found.01.09.26, 14:17 • 12232 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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