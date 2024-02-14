The government has adopted a resolution on international military assistance: the Ministry of Defense says it provides for

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a procedure for monitoring and controlling the use of international military assistance to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces during martial law . The resolution outlines the mechanism for receiving international military assistance. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

As noted, the resolution will regulate the interaction of central executive authorities and other state bodies on attracting, receiving, transferring and accounting for the provision of international military assistance.

"Our goal is to create a 'single window' for communication with our partners. That is, to build a mechanism inside the country so that all levels of government realize the urgent need of our army. We are talking about a single coordinated position on the provision of weapons, military equipment and other material resources. For example, if the priority is in aviation, then at international meetings we must prove a unified position in this area," emphasized Deputy Defense Minister Stanislav Haider.

In addition, the resolution provides for a mechanism for reporting on the received equipment. Reportedly, this will help to control the movement of aid from receipt to use.

From now on, the mechanism for receiving international military assistance will be structured as follows:

The first stage. Formation of the need. Military units send their requests to the commands of branches and individual services (forces), and then this need is summarized by the General Staff. The General Staff is the main military command and control body that develops a list of needs for international military assistance for all components of the Defense Forces, which is subsequently communicated to partners.

Second stage. Informing international partners through Ukrainian attachés, representatives to NATO, the EU, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, the only agreed-upon urgent need is to be presented at high-level meetings.

The third stage. Consideration of partners' proposals.

Fourth stage. Logistics and accounting: reception of material resources at the international hub, where the Ukrainian Logistics Point was established, transportation to Ukraine, accounting, distribution among the relevant groups (military units).

The fifth stage. Reporting. Summarizing and providing information on the availability and use of assistance.

The Government held a meeting in the East: Shmyhal names top priorities for 2024