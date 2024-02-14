The government has adopted a resolution on international military assistance: the Ministry of Defense says it provides for

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101817 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128541 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129749 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169240 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275445 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177818 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167006 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244183 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101486 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84764 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81420 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93756 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34173 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275442 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244181 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229398 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254852 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240750 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2346 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128537 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103646 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103788 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120098 views
The government has adopted a resolution on international military assistance: the Ministry of Defense says it provides for

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22265 views

The Government adopted a resolution regulating the receipt and use of international military assistance in accordance with the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a procedure for monitoring and controlling the use of international military assistance to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces during martial law . The resolution outlines the mechanism for receiving international military assistance. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense

Details 

As noted, the resolution will regulate the interaction of central executive authorities and other state bodies on attracting, receiving, transferring and accounting for the provision of international military assistance. 

"Our goal is to create a 'single window' for communication with our partners. That is, to build a mechanism inside the country so that all levels of government realize the urgent need of our army. We are talking about a single coordinated position on the provision of weapons, military equipment and other material resources. For example, if the priority is in aviation, then at international meetings we must prove a unified position in this area," emphasized Deputy Defense Minister Stanislav Haider. 

In addition, the resolution provides for a mechanism for reporting on the received equipment. Reportedly, this will help to control the movement of aid  from receipt to use.

From now on, the mechanism for receiving international military assistance will be structured as follows: 

  • The first stage. Formation of the need. Military units send their requests to the commands of branches and individual services (forces), and then this need is summarized by the General Staff. The General Staff is the main military command and control body that develops a list of needs for international military assistance for all components of the Defense Forces, which is subsequently communicated to partners.
  • Second stage. Informing international partners through Ukrainian attachés, representatives to NATO, the EU, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, the only agreed-upon urgent need is to be presented at high-level meetings.
  • The third stage. Consideration of partners' proposals.
  • Fourth stage. Logistics and accounting: reception of material resources at the international hub, where the Ukrainian Logistics Point was established, transportation to Ukraine, accounting, distribution among the relevant groups (military units). 
  • The fifth stage. Reporting. Summarizing and providing information on the availability and use of assistance. 

The Government held a meeting in the East: Shmyhal names top priorities for 202413.02.24, 17:21 • 24803 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising