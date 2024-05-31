The Georgian Foreign Ministry told the Lithuanian ambassador about Vilnius gross interference in the country's Affairs

Lithuanian ambassador to Tbilisi Andrius Kalyndra was summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry to declare Vilnius ' gross interference in the country's internal affairs. This is stated in the statement of the Georgian Foreign Ministry, reports UNN with reference to News Georgia.

The Georgian side explained to the ambassador that the statements made recently by Lithuanian officials, as well as the participation of the Lithuanian Foreign Minister in the protest action and the summons of the Georgian Ambassador to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry due to the adoption of the transparency law, are gross interference in the internal affairs of the country and do not correspond to the traditionally existing friendly and partnership relations between the two states - the message says.

According to the foreign ministry, at the meeting, the parties expressed hope that relations between the two countries will return to a "positive agenda".

Georgian Prime Minister Ilkli Kobakhidze saidthat no one would wait for the Maidan in Georgia and cynically recalled the "results" of the protests for Ukraine.

