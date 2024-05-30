ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We call on Georgian politicians to refrain from such statements about Ukraine: the Foreign Ministry reacted to the statements of the Georgian Prime Minister

We call on Georgian politicians to refrain from such statements about Ukraine: the Foreign Ministry reacted to the statements of the Georgian Prime Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46690 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the unfriendly and distorted statements of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze about the events in Ukraine. The ministry called on Georgian politicians to refrain from repeating Russian statements about Ukraine.

The Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine has condemned the latest unfriendly statements of Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze and his distorted assessments of events in Ukraine. the foreign ministry called on Georgian politicians to refrain from such statements about Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine condemns the latest unfriendly statements of Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze and his distorted assessments of events in Ukraine.For Ukraine, the statements of the head of the Georgian government regarding our state, the revolution of dignity, heroism and the struggle of the Ukrainian people for freedom and independence are unacceptable and outrageous. Ukraine, which is defending itself, and only Russia, which treacherously attacked our land, is responsible for thousands of lives lost, the destruction of Ukrainian cities and villages

- stated in the Foreign Ministry. 

The ministry added that Kobakhidze did not mention Russia in his statement and noted that it is disappointing to observe the consistent and constant degradation of the political statements of the Georgian Prime Minister, which have recently become difficult to distinguish from the statements of the Russian leadership.

Image

the Russian Federation should be punished for all crimes committed in Ukraine, Georgia and other countries over the past decades. We call on Georgian politicians to refrain from such statements about our country, which once again repeat Russian narratives, and the use of Ukraine in the internal political struggle in Georgia. Ukraine will continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and the desire of the Georgian people for peace, freedom, strengthening their own statehood and ties with other free countries of the world

- noted in the ministry. 

recall

Today, Georgian Prime Minister Ilkli Kobakhidze saidthat no one will wait for the Maidan in Georgia and cynically recalled the "results" of the protests for Ukraine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
irakli-garibashviliIrakli Garibashvili
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising