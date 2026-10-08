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The “Forrest Gump” case — UAH 20 million bail posted for Mudra

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

UAH 20 million bail was posted for former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra. She is involved in the NABU and SAPO “Forrest Gump” case.

The “Forrest Gump” case — UAH 20 million bail posted for Mudra
Iryna Mudra during the court hearing. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Bail in the amount of UAH 20 million was posted for former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra in the "Forrest Gump" case, UNN writes.

Details 

As the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court told an UNN journalist, UAH 20 million in bail, set by the court, was posted for Mudra. 

Addition

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office released a video containing fuller audio recordings and details of the case as part of a special operation codenamed "Forrest Gump" to expose a criminal organization. Among those involved in the case are a sitting and a former member of parliament, as well as senior officials of the Office of the President. 

On August 19, NABU and SAPO notified members of a criminal organization of suspicion following bail posted in June for one of the defendants in the "Midas" case; they are suspected of organizing and ensuring the posting of bail using funds obtained through criminal means.

On August 19, Iryna Mudra was dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President.  

On August 25, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Iryna Mudra’s arrest, with the alternative of UAH 20 million bail, in the "Forrest Gump" case. The prosecution had requested UAH 150 million.

Mudra herself stated that she would try to raise UAH 20 million to post bail. Some of the amount may be provided by her acquaintances and friends. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Iryna Mudra
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine