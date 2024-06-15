$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The first meeting of the Global Peace Summit started in Switzerland

Kyiv

 

The first Global Peace Summit has begun in Switzerland, with 101 countries and international organizations registered to participate.

The first meeting of the Global Peace Summit started in Switzerland

The first meeting of the Global Peace Summit has officially started in Switzerland. 101 countries and international organizations have registered to participate in the inaugural event. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President. 

Details

Opening remarks at the first session of the Peace Summit were made by President of Switzerland Viola Amherd. She was followed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Addendum

On the eve of the meeting, the participants of the Peace Summit were welcomed . During the ceremony, the President of Ukraine met with the leaders of Argentina , Georgia and other countries. 

In addition, the president met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomewand thanked him for his humanitarian support for Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Office of the President of Ukraine
Argentina
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Georgia
Poland
