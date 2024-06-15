The first meeting of the Global Peace Summit started in Switzerland

The first meeting of the Global Peace Summit has officially started in Switzerland. 101 countries and international organizations have registered to participate in the inaugural event. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

Opening remarks at the first session of the Peace Summit were made by President of Switzerland Viola Amherd. She was followed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Addendum

On the eve of the meeting, the participants of the Peace Summit were welcomed . During the ceremony, the President of Ukraine met with the leaders of Argentina , Georgia and other countries.

In addition, the president met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomewand thanked him for his humanitarian support for Ukraine.

Recall

