Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38270 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100443 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143738 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148388 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243745 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172833 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164383 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222090 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75291 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110073 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34521 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47922 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83333 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243745 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208429 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234358 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221352 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 38270 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24741 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30195 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110073 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112481 views
The expert explained the blocking of the border by Poles as an operation of the Russian special services

The expert explained the blocking of the border by Poles as an operation of the Russian special services

 • 87062 views

Russian special services used the discontent of Polish farmers to their advantage

Blocking the border by Polish farmers is an operation of the Russian special services, which used the discontent of Polish farmers to their advantage. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by political analyst Alexander Kochetkov.

According to him, the Polish government first subsidized its own farming, and after the statements of European bureaucrats, it began to curtail subsidies and support for its own farming.

Of course, farmers are not happy, and at that moment the Russian Special Service intervened, which began to talk about the reduction of subsidies and not fair competition due to the fact that all the money goes to the account of Ukraine, that is, not to Polish farmers, but to support Ukraine. They say that Ukrainian grain is now a priority, and you wait – the war will end and then everything will be fine. This is a Russian special operation and unfortunately quite successful, because they used the existing situation – the real one-and turned it to their advantage

- Kochetkov noted.

In addition, according to the expert, Ukrainian carriers do not always behave correctly, which also causes dissatisfaction among Poles.

"Russia continues to delay this and support this situation, because the problem on the part of Poland has not been solved – although they promised the protesters to somehow solve it, to deal with Ukraine, they say, so that our grain would not be so cheap. Although it does not settle in Poland, it also goes to other European markets," he added.

Add

Polish farmers announced that from June 4 they will resume blocking truck traffic on the border with Ukraine .

Who benefited from The Case Against Rural and what does the "information leak" in NABU have to do with it04.06.24, 09:04 • 192481 view

Recall

The last time the dynamics in agreements between Ukraine and Poland was observed in March . On March 27, Polish agriculture minister Czeslaw Sekerski and Ukrainian Agrarian Policy Minister Mykola Solsky held talks in Warsaw.

The next day, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk met with Ukrainian prime minister Denys Schmigal in Warsaw. Following the meeting, Tusk said that Kiev and Warsaw had taken a "step forward" in regulating the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European Union.

However, the situation changed dramatically next month, and all previous agreements at the level of the leadership of the two countries were actually canceled. The reason was the NABU and Sapo, which in April announced suspicion to Solsky for the events of seven years ago, when he was not yet a minister or a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada. The case of anti-corruption activists concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, which, according to investigators, allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian academy, but were privatized by ATO participants, who allegedly received legal assistance from Solsky. In order for the accusations of anti - corruption activists to be confirmed, they first need to prove that this land really belonged to the naan-but so far there are no such data and official documents.

The case, as they say, is "sewn with white threads", NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors cannot provide evidence of their version. Moreover, it became known that the investigation tried to "merge" the expert examination, which, obviously, testified to Solsky's innocence. However, the public accusations did their job - the Poles took advantage of the formal grounds and withdrew from the negotiations, and Solsky left his post as minister. Some experts suggest that such a move by Poland was conceived and the Solsky case did not accidentally coincide with the demarche of poles, who meanwhile are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

