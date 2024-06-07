Blocking the border by Polish farmers is an operation of the Russian special services, which used the discontent of Polish farmers to their advantage. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by political analyst Alexander Kochetkov.

According to him, the Polish government first subsidized its own farming, and after the statements of European bureaucrats, it began to curtail subsidies and support for its own farming.

Of course, farmers are not happy, and at that moment the Russian Special Service intervened, which began to talk about the reduction of subsidies and not fair competition due to the fact that all the money goes to the account of Ukraine, that is, not to Polish farmers, but to support Ukraine. They say that Ukrainian grain is now a priority, and you wait – the war will end and then everything will be fine. This is a Russian special operation and unfortunately quite successful, because they used the existing situation – the real one-and turned it to their advantage - Kochetkov noted.

In addition, according to the expert, Ukrainian carriers do not always behave correctly, which also causes dissatisfaction among Poles.

"Russia continues to delay this and support this situation, because the problem on the part of Poland has not been solved – although they promised the protesters to somehow solve it, to deal with Ukraine, they say, so that our grain would not be so cheap. Although it does not settle in Poland, it also goes to other European markets," he added.

Polish farmers announced that from June 4 they will resume blocking truck traffic on the border with Ukraine .

The last time the dynamics in agreements between Ukraine and Poland was observed in March . On March 27, Polish agriculture minister Czeslaw Sekerski and Ukrainian Agrarian Policy Minister Mykola Solsky held talks in Warsaw.

The next day, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk met with Ukrainian prime minister Denys Schmigal in Warsaw. Following the meeting, Tusk said that Kiev and Warsaw had taken a "step forward" in regulating the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European Union.

However, the situation changed dramatically next month, and all previous agreements at the level of the leadership of the two countries were actually canceled. The reason was the NABU and Sapo, which in April announced suspicion to Solsky for the events of seven years ago, when he was not yet a minister or a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada. The case of anti-corruption activists concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, which, according to investigators, allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian academy, but were privatized by ATO participants, who allegedly received legal assistance from Solsky. In order for the accusations of anti - corruption activists to be confirmed, they first need to prove that this land really belonged to the naan-but so far there are no such data and official documents.

The case, as they say, is "sewn with white threads", NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors cannot provide evidence of their version. Moreover, it became known that the investigation tried to "merge" the expert examination, which, obviously, testified to Solsky's innocence. However, the public accusations did their job - the Poles took advantage of the formal grounds and withdrew from the negotiations, and Solsky left his post as minister. Some experts suggest that such a move by Poland was conceived and the Solsky case did not accidentally coincide with the demarche of poles, who meanwhile are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.