The European Commission believes that the EU should start negotiations on Ukraine's accession before the end of June

The European Commission said it believes that the European Union should start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of this month. This was announced by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, the correspondent of UNNreports .

"Ukraine has fulfilled all the steps that we have prescribed, and therefore we believe that the European Union should start accession negotiations by the end of this month," von der Leyen said.

Addition

On June 7, the European Commission confirmed that both Ukraine and Moldova had fully completed all steps to start EU accession negotiations.