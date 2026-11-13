The EU will take a direct part in negotiations on the war in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The European Union will become a full-fledged participant in the negotiating process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with U.S. President's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Dublin, according to UNN.

Details

"The American side ... has made progress regarding the Europeans. It is important that next time, at the next meeting, Europe will be present as a participant in the negotiations—not somewhere else, not separately—they will have a voice. This is important for us because the war is taking place in Europe. We will be members of the EU in the future, so this is very important in terms of security guarantees for us and for Europe," the head of state said.

According to him, an important achievement of the meetings in Abu Dhabi was unblocking the trilateral negotiating format, which opens up the possibility of holding further meetings.

This gives us hope that we will end this war, that there will be further meetings after this one that will produce results and bring us closer to peace. The second—or perhaps the first—result, which is very important, and which the American team confirmed after the meeting with putin, is that we will have the largest exchange of prisoners of war, and these men, our soldiers, will return home — Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks with vladimir putin in moscow.

It was not only about security guarantees, but also about broader formats involving Europeans — Zelenskyy on the report from Abu Dhabi