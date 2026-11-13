$45.320.1850.480.60
ukenru
10:20 PM • 2510 views
The EU will take a direct part in negotiations on the war in Ukraine - Zelenskyy
09:11 PM • 8878 views
Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy in Dublin
08:47 PM • 10991 views
Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checked
Exclusive
06:13 PM • 25645 views
Fake News Factory: How Russian Propaganda Manipulates Information about Anti-Corruption Investigations in Ukraine
05:53 PM • 21411 views
On November 13, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
05:42 PM • 20926 views
Housing will become more affordable for families with children: what major changes are being prepared for the "eOsela" program
05:20 PM • 18236 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideo
November 12, 04:35 PM • 15701 views
Witkoff, after his visit to Moscow, announced an agreement on the next trilateral meeting
November 12, 04:23 PM • 13581 views
"One legend will replace another" — Trump proposed appointing Tim Cook as Nvidia's new CEO
November 12, 03:07 PM • 15595 views
Jensen Huang, the face of the AI boom, resigned as CEO of Nvidia after a scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Dnipro Mayor Filatov faces possible treason charges - mediaNovember 12, 02:11 PM • 15325 views
From security guarantees to billions in aid: what is being discussed at the summit in Dublin and what Ukraine can expectNovember 12, 03:01 PM • 25764 views
Fight between UFC fighters Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi: police say eight people were detained VideoNovember 12, 03:30 PM • 11329 views
In Germany, they are looking for a caretaker for a 12th-century tower with free accommodation, but there is a catchNovember 12, 04:18 PM • 12606 views
"Alligator" will fly no more — what is known about the Ka-52 shot down by "friendly fire"PhotoVideoNovember 12, 05:00 PM • 19316 views
Publications
Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checked08:47 PM • 10982 views
Fake News Factory: How Russian Propaganda Manipulates Information about Anti-Corruption Investigations in Ukraine
Exclusive
06:13 PM • 25639 views
Housing will become more affordable for families with children: what major changes are being prepared for the "eOsela" program05:42 PM • 20923 views
"Alligator" will fly no more — what is known about the Ka-52 shot down by "friendly fire"PhotoVideoNovember 12, 05:00 PM • 19335 views
From security guarantees to billions in aid: what is being discussed at the summit in Dublin and what Ukraine can expectNovember 12, 03:01 PM • 25777 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Great Britain
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideo08:54 PM • 1678 views
After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang08:12 PM • 3264 views
Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is leaving the band — the reason has been revealed06:16 PM • 8236 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideo05:20 PM • 18235 views
A European study has revealed 900 million galaxies, as well as the secrets of the "dark universe" — mediaNovember 12, 04:51 PM • 10682 views
Actual
Heating
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Ka-50

The EU will take a direct part in negotiations on the war in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2514 views

Following a meeting with Witkoff and Kushner, Zelenskyy said that the EU would become a full-fledged participant in the next negotiations. In Abu Dhabi, they also unblocked the trilateral format and agreed on the largest prisoner exchange.

The EU will take a direct part in negotiations on the war in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The European Union will become a full-fledged participant in the negotiating process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with U.S. President's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Dublin, according to UNN.

Details

"The American side ... has made progress regarding the Europeans. It is important that next time, at the next meeting, Europe will be present as a participant in the negotiations—not somewhere else, not separately—they will have a voice. This is important for us because the war is taking place in Europe. We will be members of the EU in the future, so this is very important in terms of security guarantees for us and for Europe," the head of state said.

According to him, an important achievement of the meetings in Abu Dhabi was unblocking the trilateral negotiating format, which opens up the possibility of holding further meetings.

This gives us hope that we will end this war, that there will be further meetings after this one that will produce results and bring us closer to peace. The second—or perhaps the first—result, which is very important, and which the American team confirmed after the meeting with putin, is that we will have the largest exchange of prisoners of war, and these men, our soldiers, will return home

— Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks with vladimir putin in moscow.

It was not only about security guarantees, but also about broader formats involving Europeans — Zelenskyy on the report from Abu Dhabi11.11.26, 15:40 • 4298 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Abu Dhabi
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine