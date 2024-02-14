The EU has not agreed on the 13th package of sanctions against Russia

European Union ambassadors failed to agree on the 13th package of sanctions against Russia today, February 14. Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak wrote about this on his page on the social network X , UNN reports.

Today, there is no green light on the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Germany needs a week to study the package, which mainly consists of people and organizations to be blacklisted. - the journalist wrote.

Details

Earlier it was reported that the European Union proposes to impose sanctions against 55 companies and more than 60 individuals as part of a new package of restrictions on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

However, later, European officials saidthat they want to expand the sanctions list of people involved in the war in Ukraine to more than 118 people.