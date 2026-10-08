EU expects enlargement “Super Tuesday”: reminded of importance for Hungary of Ukraine’s law on national minorities

Another "Super Tuesday" on EU enlargement is scheduled for October 13 following the meeting of the EU General Affairs Council. The European Union plans to hold a series of intergovernmental conferences to advance accession negotiations, including with Ukraine, and approval of two clusters is expected after a vote in the Verkhovna Rada on national minorities. ANSA reports this, citing sources, UNN writes.

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Ukraine’s goal, as stated, is to open clusters 2 ("Internal Market") and 3 ("Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth").

An EU diplomatic source notes that although the aim is to open these two clusters, "the situation is still evolving." The issue of national minorities is particularly sensitive in Hungary. The Council is currently considering legislation implementing the agreement reached between Budapest and Kyiv, and this is "an important step regarding Hungary’s position on opening the clusters," according to the source.

"We understand that the Council will consider this legislation by next Monday," officials said at the EU General Affairs Council ahead of its meeting.

Accession negotiations with Albania, Montenegro, and Moldova are also expected to advance. Montenegro, the candidate that has progressed furthest in the accession process, hopes to close several chapters.

However, it is currently reported that there is "full green light for two chapters, while work on several others is still ongoing."

Hungary lifts veto on advancing Ukraine’s EU accession with the opening of new clusters – media