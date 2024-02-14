ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
"The enemy is spreading information about an offensive in the north. There is no real threat" - Head of Sumy MVA

"The enemy is spreading information about an offensive in the north. There is no real threat" - Head of Sumy MVA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25557 views

The head of the Sumy City Military Administration said that there is no real threat of an offensive in northern Ukraine or occupation of Sumy.

There is no real threat of an offensive in northern Ukraine and the occupation of Sumy, said the head of the Sumy City Military Administration Oleksiy Drozdenko, according to UNN

Don't believe fakes and don't be manipulated! The enemy is spreading IPSO about an offensive in the north and the occupation of Sumy. There is no real threat

- Drozdenko wrote on social media.

He also noted that the Armed Forces are strong and ready to fight back.

Context 

Information is being spread online about Russia's alleged plans to launch a new offensive, particularly in the north from the Sumy direction.

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through the border of Ukraine, operating in the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Bohodukhiv districts of Kharkiv region. However, Ukrainian soldiers manage to carry out counter-sabotage activities. 

Russian army shells Sumy region four times at night

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising