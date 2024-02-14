"The enemy is spreading information about an offensive in the north. There is no real threat" - Head of Sumy MVA

There is no real threat of an offensive in northern Ukraine and the occupation of Sumy, said the head of the Sumy City Military Administration Oleksiy Drozdenko, according to UNN.

Don't believe fakes and don't be manipulated! The enemy is spreading IPSO about an offensive in the north and the occupation of Sumy. There is no real threat - Drozdenko wrote on social media.

He also noted that the Armed Forces are strong and ready to fight back.

Context

Information is being spread online about Russia's alleged plans to launch a new offensive, particularly in the north from the Sumy direction.

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through the border of Ukraine, operating in the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Bohodukhiv districts of Kharkiv region. However, Ukrainian soldiers manage to carry out counter-sabotage activities.

