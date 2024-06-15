The enemy is most actively trying to attack in the Pokrovske sector: seven attacks were repelled, eight are still ongoing

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44289 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 47905 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 41208 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104973 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100503 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216194 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202896 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229083 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216460 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100507 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104977 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157092 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155930 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159770 views
The enemy is most actively trying to attack in the Pokrovske sector: seven attacks were repelled, eight are still ongoing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28481 views

At present, the total number of enemy attacks on the front line has reached 44. The enemy is most actively trying to attack the Pokrovske direction today - seven attacks were repelled, eight are ongoing, the General Staff reported.

The enemy is trying to attack most actively today in the Pokrovske sector. Seven attacks were repelled, eight are still ongoing. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 13:00, UNN reports.

"The highest enemy activity since the beginning of the day is observed in the Pokrovsk sector. Almost a third of all combat engagements took place there today. The total number of hostile attacks on the frontline has reached 44," the General Staff said.

In the Kupyansk sector, seven hostile assault actions continue in the areas of Petropavlivske, Andriivka, Hrekivka and Nevske.

In the Liman sector, the enemy intensified its activities in the vicinity of Makiivka, where fighting is currently underway.

Moreover, the occupants are active in the Kramatorsk sector, namely in the area of Chasovyi Yar. Two firefights took place.

The enemy is trying to storm the Pokrovske sector most actively today . Seven attacks were repelled, eight are still ongoing. Fighting continues in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol and Novoselivka Persha.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of attempts by the aggressor to improve its tactical position increased to six. All of them were unsuccessful.

In the Vremivsk sector, seven enemy attacks were repelled today, in particular in the areas of Staromayorske, Solodke and Urozhayne.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed much," the General Staff noted.

Add

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the day, terrorists have attacked the following locations: Bilovody - from the direction of Vnezapne (Russia), Grabovske - from the direction of Staroselje (Russia), Mykhalchyna Sloboda - from Guzovka (Russia).

Also, the aggressor continues to fire guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv region from its territory. From the direction of Belgorod (Russia), the enemy struck with two UAVs in the direction of Sinelnykove. Fighting continues near the settlements of Tykhove and Vovchansk.

Tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk sector due to enemy pressure, combat engagements continue - General Staff15.06.24, 11:51 • 25061 view

Antonina Tumanova

War
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

