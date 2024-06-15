The enemy is most actively trying to attack in the Pokrovske sector: seven attacks were repelled, eight are still ongoing

The enemy is trying to attack most actively today in the Pokrovske sector. Seven attacks were repelled, eight are still ongoing. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 13:00, UNN reports.

"The highest enemy activity since the beginning of the day is observed in the Pokrovsk sector. Almost a third of all combat engagements took place there today. The total number of hostile attacks on the frontline has reached 44," the General Staff said.

In the Kupyansk sector, seven hostile assault actions continue in the areas of Petropavlivske, Andriivka, Hrekivka and Nevske.

In the Liman sector, the enemy intensified its activities in the vicinity of Makiivka, where fighting is currently underway.

Moreover, the occupants are active in the Kramatorsk sector, namely in the area of Chasovyi Yar. Two firefights took place.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of attempts by the aggressor to improve its tactical position increased to six. All of them were unsuccessful.

In the Vremivsk sector, seven enemy attacks were repelled today, in particular in the areas of Staromayorske, Solodke and Urozhayne.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed much," the General Staff noted.

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the day, terrorists have attacked the following locations: Bilovody - from the direction of Vnezapne (Russia), Grabovske - from the direction of Staroselje (Russia), Mykhalchyna Sloboda - from Guzovka (Russia).

Also, the aggressor continues to fire guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv region from its territory. From the direction of Belgorod (Russia), the enemy struck with two UAVs in the direction of Sinelnykove. Fighting continues near the settlements of Tykhove and Vovchansk.

