The enemy did not use ballistic, guided, cruise missiles or kamikaze drones that night, but hit with KABs - Yevlash

That night, the occupiers did not use ballistic, guided, cruise or kamikaze missiles or drones to strike Ukraine. The enemy mainly attacked the frontline territories with guided aerial bombs. This was reported by Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

This night is one of the few nights when we saw nothing in the morning report. The enemy mainly attacked the frontline areas with guided aerial bombs, attacking the Kharkiv region. However, the enemy did not use ballistic, guided, cruise missiles or kamikaze drones - Yevlash said.

He noted that it is currently being studied why such behavior is observed by the enemy, as the occupiers may be misleading.

We are closely monitoring the enemy and studying all its actions - Yevlash added.

