In Kharkiv region enemy shelled three districts, including with KABs, leaving one dead and several wounded

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92705 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109539 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152290 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156128 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252190 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174560 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165753 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148393 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226856 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113084 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40045 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74426 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42546 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35294 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67875 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252190 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226856 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212819 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238531 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225246 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92705 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67882 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74426 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113298 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114179 views
In Kharkiv region enemy shelled three districts, including with KABs, leaving one dead and several wounded

In Kharkiv region enemy shelled three districts, including with KABs, leaving one dead and several wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19162 views

A 66-year-old man was killed in the village of Novooosynove, Kupyansk district, and about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka, Dergachi, Liptsi and Rublenne, came under artillery, mortar and air strikes, resulting in human casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled three districts yesterday, including with anti-aircraft guns, there was one dead and several wounded, the enemy was targeting a farm in particular. No enemy strikes were recorded in Kharkiv. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

"No attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded during the day," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, about 15 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka and others. Dergachi, Lyptsi, Rublenne were subjected to aerial attacks. In particular:

  • 19:00 Kupyansk district, village Novoosynove. A 66-year-old man died on the territory of a private household. 
  • 16:30 Kharkiv district, village Lyptsi. 5 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling. 
  • 16:02 Kharkiv district, town Dergachi. The enemy hit with KABs. 8 children and a man of 75 years old were wounded. 
  • 12:33 Chuhuiv district, village Ostroverkhivka. A farmstead. 2 unused outbuildings, a hangar, 3 outbuildings were burning. 
  • 11:30. Kupyansk district, village Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. A 66-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. 
  • 10:00 Kupyansk district, village Kucherivka. The shelling damaged a car with a trailer.

"Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region," said Syniehubov.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
chuhuivChuhuiv
berestoveBerestovo
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

