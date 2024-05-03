In Kharkiv region enemy shelled three districts, including with KABs, leaving one dead and several wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled three districts yesterday, including with anti-aircraft guns, there was one dead and several wounded, the enemy was targeting a farm in particular. No enemy strikes were recorded in Kharkiv. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

"No attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded during the day," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, about 15 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka and others. Dergachi, Lyptsi, Rublenne were subjected to aerial attacks. In particular:

19:00 Kupyansk district, village Novoosynove . A 66-year-old man died on the territory of a private household.

. A 66-year-old man died on the territory of a private household. 16:30 Kharkiv district, village Lyptsi . 5 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling.

. 5 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling. 16:02 Kharkiv district, town Dergachi . The enemy hit with KABs. 8 children and a man of 75 years old were wounded.

. The enemy hit with KABs. 8 children and a man of 75 years old were wounded. 12:33 Chuhuiv district, village Ostroverkhivka . A farmstead. 2 unused outbuildings, a hangar, 3 outbuildings were burning.

. A farmstead. 2 unused outbuildings, a hangar, 3 outbuildings were burning. 11:30. Kupyansk district, village Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi . A 66-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling.

. A 66-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. 10:00 Kupyansk district, village Kucherivka. The shelling damaged a car with a trailer.

"Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region," said Syniehubov.

