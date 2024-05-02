Two hits, one of them near a sports club: RMA head tells details of Russian strikes on Dergachi
Kyiv • UNN
In Dergachi, Kharkiv region, 8 children aged 11-15 and an elderly man aged 75 were wounded in a Russian strike, with the children receiving moderate injuries and the man receiving treatment on the spot.
In Dergachi, Kharkiv region, there were two hits, one near a sports club and the other on the ground. In total, 8 children and 1 elderly man were injured as a result of the Russian strike. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
According to the head of the RMA, the victims include two 11-year-olds, two 12-year-olds, and two children aged 13 and 15. Their condition is of moderate severity. Also, one boy has an acute stress reaction, and another boy was diagnosed with minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.
A 75-year-old man was injured. He was treated on the spot.
Russian strike on Dergachi in Kharkiv region: the number of injured children has increased to 802.05.24, 18:03 • 20379 views
Recall
Russian troops strike at civilian infrastructure in Dergachi , Kharkiv district.