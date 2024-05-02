Two hits, one of them near a sports club: RMA head tells details of Russian strikes on Dergachi

In Dergachi, Kharkiv region, there were two hits, one near a sports club and the other on the ground. In total, 8 children and 1 elderly man were injured as a result of the Russian strike. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

According to the head of the RMA, the victims include two 11-year-olds, two 12-year-olds, and two children aged 13 and 15. Their condition is of moderate severity. Also, one boy has an acute stress reaction, and another boy was diagnosed with minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

A 75-year-old man was injured. He was treated on the spot.

