Russian strike on Dergachi in Kharkiv region: the number of injured children has increased to 8

As a result of the Russian strike on the Kharkiv region, the number of injured children has increased to 8. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

The number of injured children has increased to 8: one of the boys has an acute stress reaction, the other has light injuries - said the head of the RMA.

Recall

Russian troops strike at civilian infrastructure in Dergachi , Kharkiv district.