Russian strike on Dergachi in Kharkiv region: the number of injured children has increased to 8
Kyiv • UNN
Eight children were injured, one of them with an acute stress reaction and the rest with light injuries, as a result of a Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Dergachi, Kharkiv region.
As a result of the Russian strike on the Kharkiv region, the number of injured children has increased to 8. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
The number of injured children has increased to 8: one of the boys has an acute stress reaction, the other has light injuries
Recall
Russian troops strike at civilian infrastructure in Dergachi , Kharkiv district.