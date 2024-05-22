The enemy continues to attack Chernihiv Region: 23 explosions were recorded during the day

the Russians launched 23 artillery strikes on the border territories of the Chernihiv region, using barrel artillery and 120-mm mortars.According to the data, no losses were registered among the local population. This was reported in the State Border Service, writes UNN.

Details

over the past day, the border areas of Chernihiv region have been shelled from various types of heavy weapons by Russian troops, which led to 23 explosions, probably using barrel artillery and 120 mm mortars.

The target areas of attacks were the settlements of Krasny Khutor and Buda-Vorobyevskaya, which are part of the Novgorod-Seversk community . According to the information, no civilian casualties were recorded as a result of these attacks.

recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 496,370 personnel and 7,611 tanks.