The enemy attacked the population of Donetsk region more than 20 times over the last day: they fired rockets, bombs and artillery

Russian troops shelled civilians in Donetsk region 21 times over the past 24 hours, targeting 13 settlements. The Russian army used aerial bombs, rockets and artillery. This was reported by the police of Donetsk region on Monday, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russian army reportedly fired 21 times at civilians and 1556 times at the contact line.

13 settlements were under enemy fire: the towns of Zalizne, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka, Selydove, Chasiv Yar, the village of Hostre, the villages of Zakitne, Maksymilianivka, Nikiforivka, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Predtechine.

The invaders used "KAB-500" and "KAB-250" bombs, "Grom-E1" hybrid missiles, "S-300" air defense systems, artillery against civilians - the police said in a statement.

90 civilian objects were damaged, including 30 residential buildings, a train station, churches, a post office, cafes, a pharmacy, medical facilities, educational institutions, administrative buildings, shops, trade pavilions, etc.

Reportedly, Russia attacked Kostyantynivka 8 times - with a guided aerial bomb and 7 rockets. A woman was wounded. The city's infrastructure has suffered large-scale destruction, with 23 damaged residential buildings alone.

Four more people were injured as a result of hostile shelling - in Zakitne, Kurakhove, Maksymilianivka and Chasovyi Yar.

The occupants hit Selidove with a Grom-E1 missile and destroyed a cafe. There was no information about the victims.

It is also reported that another 247 people, including 94 children, were evacuated from Donetsk region.

