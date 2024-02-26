$41.340.03
Water supply will be temporarily restricted in four cities in Donetsk region due to damage caused by Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40208 views

Due to damage to the main water pipeline by Russian shelling, water supply in the cities of Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region will be temporarily reduced by 25%.

Water supply will be temporarily restricted in four cities in Donetsk region due to damage caused by Russian shelling

Due to numerous damages to one of the main water pipelines caused by Russian shelling in Donetsk region, water supply will be temporarily restricted in four cities. These are  Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka, the head of the regional water administration Vadym Filashkin said on Monday, UNN reports

Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka - water supply will be temporarily reduced by a quarter in these cities

- Filashkin wrote on social media. 

According to him, one of the main water pipelines was damaged by enemy shelling and has large water losses. 

Specialists have to fix the problems in at least 12 locations, so this water supply system will be shut down from 11 am today.

Another water pipeline is still in operation, which is capable of maintaining water supply at a high level, but unfortunately not in full.

"According to preliminary estimates, the work will last about a week. I ask you to use water more sparingly during this time," the head of the UIA said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
Konstantinovka
Kramatorsk
Donetsk
