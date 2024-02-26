Water supply will be temporarily restricted in four cities in Donetsk region due to damage caused by Russian shelling

Due to numerous damages to one of the main water pipelines caused by Russian shelling in Donetsk region, water supply will be temporarily restricted in four cities. These are Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka, the head of the regional water administration Vadym Filashkin said on Monday, UNN reports.

Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka - water supply will be temporarily reduced by a quarter in these cities - Filashkin wrote on social media.

According to him, one of the main water pipelines was damaged by enemy shelling and has large water losses.

Specialists have to fix the problems in at least 12 locations, so this water supply system will be shut down from 11 am today.

Another water pipeline is still in operation, which is capable of maintaining water supply at a high level, but unfortunately not in full.

"According to preliminary estimates, the work will last about a week. I ask you to use water more sparingly during this time," the head of the UIA said.

