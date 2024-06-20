The enemy attacked 16 settlements of the Donetsk region during the day: two dead, four wounded

On June 19, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements in the Donetsk region, killing two civilians - luxury and Toretsk. In addition, four people were injured. On June 20, in the morning, the Russians hit Nikolaevka, previously - without injuries. About it UNN reports with reference to the police of the region.

Details

During the day, law enforcement officers recorded 2107 attacks on the Donetsk region from the Russian Federation.

Under enemy fire were the cities of Zheleznoye, Krasnogorovka, Kurakhovo, Selidovo, Toretsk, Chasov Yar, the villages of Zarechnoye, Kurakhovka, New York, Severnoye, Raigorodok, Shevchenko, the villages of Dachnoye, Druzhba, Ostrovskoye, Poshishnoye.

57 civilian objects were destroyed - 44 residential buildings, an outpatient clinic, a paramedic station, a service station, an educational institution, a cultural institution, Motor Transport, Communications.

Luxury invaders covered with MLRS "tornado C" - killed a civilian, damaged 12 private homes.

In Toretsk, as a result of shelling, a person was killed, private and apartment buildings were damaged.

Five strikes were sustained by Severnoye, which Russia fired at with two KAB-250 aerial bombs and artillery. A civilian was injured, 2 apartment buildings and 5 private houses were damaged.

Russian troops carried out an airstrike on Zhelezny with a KAB-250 bomb - there is a wounded man, 16 private houses and an Infrastructure Facility were destroyed.

One person was injured in Chas Yar and one in New York.

In addition, this morning the Russians hit Nikolayevets, previously - without victims.

