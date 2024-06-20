The enemy attacked 16 settlements of the Donetsk region during the day: two dead, four wounded

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16441 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 150850 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146452 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159702 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 211052 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 245956 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152495 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370970 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183429 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150004 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 150850 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127317 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146452 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139497 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159702 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12382 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13591 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17653 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18819 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35921 views
The enemy attacked 16 settlements of the Donetsk region during the day: two dead, four wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29889 views

Two civilians were killed and four injured as a result of Russian shelling of 16 settlements in the Donetsk region, as a result of which residential buildings, infrastructure and civilian facilities were damaged.

The enemy attacked 16 settlements of the Donetsk region during the day: two dead, four wounded

On June 19, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements in the Donetsk region, killing two civilians - luxury and Toretsk. In addition, four people were injured. On June 20, in the morning, the Russians hit Nikolaevka, previously - without injuries. About it UNN reports with reference to the police of the region. 

Details 

During the day, law enforcement officers recorded  2107 attacks on the Donetsk region from the Russian Federation.

Under enemy fire were the cities of Zheleznoye, Krasnogorovka, Kurakhovo, Selidovo, Toretsk, Chasov Yar, the villages of Zarechnoye, Kurakhovka, New York, Severnoye, Raigorodok, Shevchenko, the villages of Dachnoye, Druzhba, Ostrovskoye, Poshishnoye.

57 civilian objects were destroyed -  44 residential buildings, an outpatient clinic, a paramedic station,  a service station, an educational institution, a cultural institution, Motor Transport, Communications.

Luxury invaders covered with MLRS "tornado C" - killed a civilian, damaged 12 private homes.

In Toretsk, as a result of shelling, a person was killed, private and apartment buildings were damaged.

The enemy hit the Kharkiv region with KAB, aircraft and artillery during the day: one dead, five injured20.06.24, 09:02 • 35242 views

Five strikes were sustained by Severnoye, which Russia fired at with two KAB-250 aerial bombs and artillery. A civilian was injured, 2 apartment buildings and 5 private houses were damaged.

Russian troops carried out an airstrike on Zhelezny with a KAB-250 bomb - there is a wounded man, 16 private houses and an Infrastructure Facility were destroyed.

One person was injured in Chas Yar and one in New York.

In addition, this morning the Russians hit Nikolayevets, previously - without victims.

In Mykolaiv region at night destroyed three "Shaheds", the enemy inflicted rocket and artillery strikes20.06.24, 09:21 • 26781 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Kurakhovo
New York City
