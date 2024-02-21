The draft strategy for the restoration of Odesa region is ready - the Embassy of Switzerland

The draft Strategy for the Restoration and Development of Odesa Region, developed by the regional administration together with foreign partners, is ready for public discussion. This was reported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Three Swiss-Ukrainian programs - the Swiss-Ukrainian DECIDE Project, the UCORD Project, and the EGAP Program - took part in the project at the request of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

"The draft Strategy takes into account the consequences and challenges of the war for the region, its natural and geographical features and development opportunities, and focuses on three strategic priorities: economy, human capital and governance. The strategy should become a roadmap for the region's recovery," the statement said.

The fruitful and long history of cooperation between Switzerland and Odesa region was noted, among others, by Andreas Huber, Head of the Cooperation Department of the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine.

"An inclusive and wide-ranging process of developing the Strategy is a key condition for its successful implementation, as well as the involvement of the international community. Therefore, the next steps will be to ensure broad consultations with all key stakeholders and jointly develop an implementation plan," he said.

International delegations from all over the world visit Odesa region almost every week. Over the past year, there have been more than 100 visits, including American diplomat Kurt Volker, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Read more about these visits in exclusive commentary of UNN.