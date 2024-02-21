The draft strategy for the restoration of Odesa region is ready - the Embassy of Switzerland

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101086 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111395 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154026 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157687 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253991 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174905 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166018 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227845 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42913 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25246 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30301 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36326 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33633 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253991 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227845 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213683 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225950 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101086 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71300 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77892 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113603 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114467 views
Actual
The draft strategy for the restoration of Odesa region is ready - the Embassy of Switzerland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32383 views

The draft Strategy for Recovery and Development of Odesa Oblast was developed by the regional administration together with foreign partners, including three Swiss-Ukrainian programs.

The draft Strategy for the Restoration and Development of Odesa Region, developed by the regional administration together with foreign partners, is ready for public discussion. This was reported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Three Swiss-Ukrainian programs - the Swiss-Ukrainian DECIDE Project, the UCORD Project, and the EGAP Program - took part in the project at the request of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

"The draft Strategy takes into account the consequences and challenges of the war for the region, its natural and geographical features and development opportunities, and focuses on three strategic priorities: economy, human capital and governance. The strategy should become a roadmap for the region's recovery," the statement said.

The fruitful and long history of cooperation between Switzerland and Odesa region was noted, among others, by Andreas Huber, Head of the Cooperation Department of the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine.

"An inclusive and wide-ranging process of developing the Strategy is a key condition for its successful implementation, as well as the involvement of the international community. Therefore, the next steps will be to ensure broad consultations with all key stakeholders and jointly develop an implementation plan," he said.

International delegations from all over the world visit Odesa region almost every week. Over the past year, there have been more than 100 visits, including American diplomat Kurt Volker, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Read more about these visits in exclusive commentary of UNN.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
switzerlandSwitzerland
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

