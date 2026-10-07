The Defense Forces struck Russian military facilities in the Bryansk region and in the TOT - General Staff

On Tuesday, October 6, and during the night into Wednesday, October 7, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of enemy military facilities in the occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the russian federation. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Defense Forces struck the "Seshcha" airfield in the Bryansk region of the russian federation. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In the vicinity of the settlement of Hrynоvo in the same Bryansk region of the russian federation, an enemy electronic warfare station was struck, while in the vicinity of Elionka in the same region, a radar station was hit.

In the vicinity of occupied Donetsk, a site for the storage, preparation, and launch of Russian forces' attack UAVs was struck.

Ukrainian soldiers also struck enemy UAV command posts in the areas of Bilotserkivka and Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as a command-and-control post in the vicinity of Hirnyk in Donetsk region. Enemy command-and-observation posts were struck in the areas of Ukrainsk and Kurakhove in Donetsk region. In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, a material and technical supplies warehouse of a Russian occupying forces unit was struck near Krynychne, while a fuel and lubricants warehouse was hit near Kondriuche. - the General Staff reported.

We remind you

On October 3 and during the night into October 4, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important military facilities of the Russian occupying forces. These included a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system, a UAV launch site, and other facilities.