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Defense Forces struck Russian facilities linked to its missile program and an aircraft - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2578 views

The General Staff confirmed strikes on facilities in Oryol and Tolyatti, as well as an aircraft at the “Yeysk” airfield. The extent of the aircraft’s damage is being clarified.

Defense Forces struck Russian facilities linked to its missile program and an aircraft - General Staff
Illustrative photo

On October 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the "Tolyattikauchuk" plant, Proton-Electrotex JSC in the city of Orel, and an aircraft at the occupiers' "Yeysk" airfield had been hit, UNN writes.

Details

As stated by the General Staff, "on the 23rd and during the night of October 24, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck important facilities on the territory of the russian federation."

The main production building of Proton-Electrotex JSC in the city of Orel, Oryol region, russian federation, was confirmed to have been hit. This complicates the production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles with which the enemy strikes Ukrainian cities

- the General Staff reported.

Proton-Electrotex JSC is Russia's leading manufacturer of optoelectronic equipment and full-cycle devices, from crystals to finished products. These include modules for S-71 "Kover" air-launched cruise missiles and switch-inverters for 9M723 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles. As part of industrial cooperation, the enterprise also participates in the production of Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun-and-missile system combat vehicles and their modifications.

The "Tolyattikauchuk" plant in the city of Tolyatti, Samara region, russian federation, was hit. An explosion and fire were recorded in the area of the plant. Striking such facilities damages the supply chain of raw materials for Russia's missile program

- the General Staff emphasized.

As stated, the enterprise produces synthetic rubber, monomers, fractions, and high-octane gasoline additives. Synthetic rubber, in particular, is used to produce solid rocket propellant for tactical and ballistic missiles.

In addition, an aircraft at the "Yeysk" airfield in Krasnodar Krai, russian federation, was hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified

- the General Staff noted.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces are striking facilities on the territory of the enemy within the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter. Operations against the enemy's key military targets will continue until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped. To be continued!" - the General Staff emphasized.

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