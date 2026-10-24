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Occupied Crimea plunged into a blackout — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

On the night of October 24, all of occupied Crimea was left without electricity. The occupation authorities reported an accident outside the peninsula.

Occupied Crimea plunged into a blackout — media

Temporarily occupied Crimea was plunged into a blackout overnight into Saturday, October 24. UNN reports this, citing OSINT channels and local public groups.

Details

It is reported that key substations in Crimea were disabled, leaving the entire peninsula without electricity.

At the same time, the occupation administration acknowledged an accident on power grids outside the peninsula.

An accident occurred on power grids outside Crimea. Restoration work is underway. The time electricity supplies will be restored will be announced additionally

- Crimea's "authorities" reported.

We remind you

In July, Crimea experienced a prolonged blackout, with 1.4 million subscribers left without power at the same time.

The Defense Forces struck Russian command posts and warehouses in Donbas and Crimea — General Staff21.10.26, 15:38 • 4273 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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