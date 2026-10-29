The Defense Forces struck an Iskander launcher, but Russia is preparing new strikes — Zelenskyy

$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
05:11 PM • 11332 views
The delegation of Ukraine, the United States and Russia arrived at the aid delivery point in Oleshky - Arakhamia
03:11 PM • 16698 views
In Lviv region, an electric train collided with a Mercedes: the female driver was hospitalizedPhoto
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 24487 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
October 29, 12:58 PM • 18646 views
Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova, injuring six people
October 29, 12:13 PM • 19553 views
The NBU raised the key policy rate for the third consecutive time under inflationary pressure — to 16.5%
October 29, 12:06 PM • 16842 views
Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so farPhotoVideo
October 29, 10:46 AM • 17006 views
Former Judge Tandyr Sentenced to 9 Years for Fatal Crash at Checkpoint
October 29, 10:33 AM • 16420 views
Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in DniproPhotoVideo
October 29, 09:33 AM • 17484 views
In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
October 29, 08:33 AM • 19183 views
Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
75%
757mm
Popular news
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideoOctober 29, 09:14 AM • 20599 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 16403 views
Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injuredPhotoVideoOctober 29, 11:07 AM • 13112 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCUOctober 29, 01:11 PM • 10253 views
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect Ukrainians02:30 PM • 13888 views
Publications
8 of the most atmospheric Christmas markets worth visitingPhoto05:55 PM • 3486 views
World Stroke Day: how to recognize dangerous symptoms, save a life, and prevent the disease05:38 PM • 4796 views
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect Ukrainians02:30 PM • 13925 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 24487 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tipsOctober 29, 07:00 AM • 43541 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Melania Trump
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Kharkiv Oblast
United States
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beer02:15 PM • 8526 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCUOctober 29, 01:11 PM • 10272 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 16436 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideoOctober 29, 09:14 AM • 20629 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James BondOctober 29, 06:28 AM • 31050 views
Actual
Su-34
Shahed-136
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30

The Defense Forces struck an Iskander launcher, but Russia is preparing new strikes — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Su-34s and struck an Iskander launcher. At the same time, intelligence reports that Russia is preparing new ballistic strikes.

The Defense Forces struck an Iskander launcher, but Russia is preparing new strikes — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Defense Forces had struck a launch vehicle of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system; however, according to intelligence, there is information that the Russians are preparing new ballistic strikes, reports UNN.

Details

Additional tasks were also identified for long-range sanctions, which are working much faster. There are no public details on this yet, but everyone could see in recent weeks that Ukrainian long-range capabilities are producing results. There has just been a briefing. We carried out two missile strikes, destroying two Russian Su-34s, and also struck an Iskander launch vehicle

 - Zelenskyy said.

He added that intelligence was currently reporting that the Russians were preparing new ballistic strikes.

And we need the capabilities to shoot down all this Russian evil. We are awaiting the relevant decisions

- Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

For the second time in a month, the Ukrainian Navy, using the “long Neptune,” destroyed two Russian Su-34s at the site of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment in the Volgograd region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Su-34
Ukrainian Navy
9K720 Iskander
Volodymyr Zelenskyy