The Defense Forces struck an Iskander launcher, but Russia is preparing new strikes — Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Su-34s and struck an Iskander launcher. At the same time, intelligence reports that Russia is preparing new ballistic strikes.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Defense Forces had struck a launch vehicle of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system; however, according to intelligence, there is information that the Russians are preparing new ballistic strikes, reports UNN.
Details
Additional tasks were also identified for long-range sanctions, which are working much faster. There are no public details on this yet, but everyone could see in recent weeks that Ukrainian long-range capabilities are producing results. There has just been a briefing. We carried out two missile strikes, destroying two Russian Su-34s, and also struck an Iskander launch vehicle
He added that intelligence was currently reporting that the Russians were preparing new ballistic strikes.
And we need the capabilities to shoot down all this Russian evil. We are awaiting the relevant decisions
We remind you
For the second time in a month, the Ukrainian Navy, using the “long Neptune,” destroyed two Russian Su-34s at the site of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment in the Volgograd region.