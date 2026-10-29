The Defense Forces struck an Iskander launcher, but Russia is preparing new strikes — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Defense Forces had struck a launch vehicle of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system; however, according to intelligence, there is information that the Russians are preparing new ballistic strikes, reports UNN.

Details

Additional tasks were also identified for long-range sanctions, which are working much faster. There are no public details on this yet, but everyone could see in recent weeks that Ukrainian long-range capabilities are producing results. There has just been a briefing. We carried out two missile strikes, destroying two Russian Su-34s, and also struck an Iskander launch vehicle - Zelenskyy said.

He added that intelligence was currently reporting that the Russians were preparing new ballistic strikes.

And we need the capabilities to shoot down all this Russian evil. We are awaiting the relevant decisions - Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

For the second time in a month, the Ukrainian Navy, using the “long Neptune,” destroyed two Russian Su-34s at the site of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment in the Volgograd region.