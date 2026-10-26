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The Defense Forces struck an enemy communications hub, command posts, a UAV workshop, and materiel and logistics warehouses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the occupiers’ facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. Command posts, a drone workshop, and materiel and logistics warehouses were hit.

The Defense Forces struck an enemy communications hub, command posts, a UAV workshop, and materiel and logistics warehouses

On October 25 and during the night of October 26, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers. This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, a communications hub of a Russian army unit was attacked in the area of occupied Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This disrupts the enemy’s communications and troop control

- the statement reads.

The occupiers’ command posts in the area of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region and near the settlement of Chervonohirka in Zaporizhzhia region were also hit. This complicates the Russian army’s coordination of units on the battlefield.

The enemy’s UAV command center near the settlement of Vyshneve and a UAV workshop near Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit.

This reduces the enemy’s ability to attack Defense Forces positions and frontline communities with drones.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also attacked warehouses containing materiel belonging to the Russian army near the settlements of Komisarivka and Katerynivka in Luhansk region, complicating the enemy’s supply of its units.

General Staff confirmed the striking of Russian facilities producing missile components26.10.26, 13:27 • 16382 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
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