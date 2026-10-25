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The Defense Forces struck a radar station, command posts, and Russian manpower — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Ukrainian forces struck radar stations, command posts, and concentrations of Russian forces in the occupied territories and in Belgorod Oblast.

The Defense Forces struck a radar station, command posts, and Russian manpower — General Staff

On Saturday, October 24, and during the night into Sunday, October 25, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck radar stations, command-and-control posts, and concentrations of enemy personnel in the occupied territories, as well as on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, the following were struck:

  • radar stations of the Russian army in the areas of the settlements of Gostishchevo and Kurgannoye, Belgorod region, Russian Federation;
    • a command post of an occupiers’ unit in the area of the settlement of Tarasivka, Zaporizhzhia region, and a command-and-observation post in the area of Hola Prystan, Kherson region;
      • concentrations of enemy personnel in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka and Novoukrainka, Donetsk region, as well as in the areas of Berdiansk, Okhrimivka, and Tarasivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

        Striking radar stations creates gaps in the enemy’s radar coverage and expands the capabilities of Ukraine’s Defense Forces to employ unmanned systems at all levels. Striking command-and-control posts disrupts the command of the Russian aggressor’s troops and complicates the coordination of its units on the battlefield. Operations against key enemy military targets will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine has completely ceased

        - the statement says.

        We remind you

        During the night of October 25, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 153 Shahed-type attack UAVs (92 of them jet-powered), S8000 Banderoль/Dan-Т, Gerbera, and Parody-type decoy drones.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        War in Ukraine
        War in Ukraine
        Donetsk Oblast
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Shahed-136
        Kherson Oblast
        Ukraine