The number of victims in Odesa as a result of the Russian strike on November 18 has risen to three people. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Among the dead are two women and a man. All relevant services are working at the scene. Efforts to deal with the consequences of the attack are ongoing - Lysak wrote.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, noted that the strike affected the central part of the city, which is under UNESCO protection.

A great many landmarks have been damaged, but the most important thing is that there are people who have died. There is a 19-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman who died at the scene. And six people were injured at this address, where we are now - he said.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers used a Shahed-type jet-powered drone.

Context

On the morning of November 18, Russian forces struck the center of Odesa with a drone. One person was killed.

The Russians also struck a market in Zlatopil, Kharkiv region, with a drone.