The Czech Foreign Minister does not yet see the possibility of deploying Czech military personnel in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30438 views

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavski said that the Czech Republic is not yet considering the possibility of deploying its military personnel in Ukraine, but already provides significant humanitarian, political and military assistance to Ukraine during the war, including receiving about 400,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavski does not yet see the possibility of deploying Czech military personnel in Ukraine, but believes that the Czech Republic is already doing a lot for Ukraine during the war, reports UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

We have the protection of our embassy, but this is a completely different role. Now there are no Czech soldiers in Ukraine. I don't think that the discussion (on this issue – ED.) has gone so far 

Lipavsky said at a briefing during the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague, which is taking place on May 30-31.

The diplomat pointed out that the Czech Republic provides Ukraine with humanitarian, political and military assistance.

"I think we do a lot. We have accepted refugees – we have accepted the most refugees from Ukraine here per capita – about 400 thousand. That is, we are already doing a lot," the Czech Foreign Minister said.

Recall

The initiative to send troops from Western countries to Ukraine was made a few months ago by French President Emmanuel Macron. Since then, some countries have not ruled out sending their military to Ukraine. The Baltic states, Poland and a number of others spoke about the possibility of such a step.

France may announce sending military instructors to Ukraine in the near future-Reuters30.05.24, 14:08 • 24003 views

At the same time, we are not talking about participation directly in combat operations, but about a training mission, protection of critical infrastructure, a certain role in air defense and mine clearance.

The other day, the French Defense Ministry said that sending military instructors to Ukraine to train the Armed Forces is currently being discussed.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
praguePrague
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

