"The country's transition to military communism": the OP explained what the personnel changes in the Russian government indicate

The reshuffle in the Russian government after the presidential election indicates the Kremlin's further plans to isolate Russia and reduce Putin's confidence in his own associates. This was stated by Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, on his page in X, UNN reports .



According to him, the reorganization of the Russian administrative vertical indicates several things.

1. The country's final transition to military "communism" (total militarization of the economy and restructuring of the army's supply systems) to provide resources for the "endless war"... - Podolyak said.

He noted that the personnel reshuffle indicates a redistribution of functional influence between traditional clans and a sharp reduction in the number of influential members of the informal Politburo 2.0 around Putin.

In addition, the removal of the Shoigu group, according to Podolyak, "is a solution to the eternal problem of curbing corruption in the army.

Also, Moscow's actions are an attempt to supplant Patrushev's ambitions, "which, by the way, directly indicates the growth of distrust within Putin's vertical.

Conclusion: Russia is finally isolating itself and will try to escalate the war, expand its formats, while reconfiguring the economy to function in acute/deficit formats that can somehow ensure a sharp increase in the military component. In any case, Russia will not return to adequate participation in global processes, and therefore any negotiation formats are impossible... - said the Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Context

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed appointing Andrey Belousov as the new defense minister to replace Sergei Shoigu.

Instead, former defense minister Sergei Shoigu was appointed secretary of the Russian Security Council.

Recall

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin proposed to reappoint Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister of the Russian Federation