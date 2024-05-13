ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

"The country's transition to military communism": the OP explained what the personnel changes in the Russian government indicate

"The country's transition to military communism": the OP explained what the personnel changes in the Russian government indicate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16478 views

Mykhailo Podoliak explained that the Kremlin is increasingly isolating Russia, moving to a militarized economy for "war" and redistributing power among Putin's inner circle. Also, recent personnel changes indicate a growing distrust within the Putin regime.

The reshuffle in the Russian government after the presidential election indicates the Kremlin's further plans to isolate Russia and reduce Putin's confidence in his own associates. This was stated by Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, on his page in X, UNN reports

According to him, the reorganization of the Russian administrative vertical indicates several things.

1. The country's final transition to military "communism" (total militarization of the economy and restructuring of the army's supply systems) to provide resources for the "endless war"... 

- Podolyak said. 

He noted that the personnel reshuffle indicates a redistribution of functional influence between traditional clans and a sharp reduction in the number of influential members of the informal Politburo 2.0 around Putin.

In addition, the removal of the Shoigu group, according to Podolyak, "is a solution to the eternal problem of curbing corruption in the army.

Also, Moscow's actions are an attempt to supplant Patrushev's ambitions, "which, by the way, directly indicates the growth of distrust within Putin's vertical.

Conclusion: Russia is finally isolating itself and will try to escalate the war, expand its formats, while reconfiguring the economy to function in acute/deficit formats that can somehow ensure a sharp increase in the military component. In any case, Russia will not return to adequate participation in global processes, and therefore any negotiation formats are impossible...

- said the Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Context 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed appointing Andrey Belousov as the new defense minister to replace Sergei Shoigu.

Instead, former defense minister Sergei Shoigu was appointed secretary of the Russian Security Council. 

Recall

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin proposed to reappoint Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister of the Russian Federation

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
mykhailo-podoliakMykhailo Podolyak

