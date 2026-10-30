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"The convoy will soon set out for the city": Melania Trump spoke about a humanitarian mission to the occupied city of Oleshky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The routes to Oleshky have been demined, and the humanitarian convoy is preparing to depart. Food, water, medicine and other aid will be delivered to residents.

"The convoy will soon set out for the city": Melania Trump spoke about a humanitarian mission to the occupied city of Oleshky

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump spoke about preparations for a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the routes have already been demined, and the convoy will soon depart for the city.

Demining operations have been completed, and preparations for the humanitarian mission are in the final stages. All designated routes, jointly established by Ukraine and russia, have been cleared for safe passage. The convoy will soon arrive in Oleshky to deliver food, drinking water, medicine and other necessary assistance to the city's residents

- Melania Trump wrote on the social media platform X.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported that the humanitarian convoy would arrive at the central hospital in Oleshky. People wishing to leave will be able to do so by 14:00 on Friday. The distribution of humanitarian aid is planned after 14:30.

The delegation of Ukraine, the United States and Russia arrived at the aid delivery point in Oleshky - Arakhamia29.10.26, 19:11 • 21549 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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