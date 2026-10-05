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The case against Bortko, who called for a nuclear strike on Ukraine, has been brought to court — what punishment does the Russian director face

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The SBU has completed its investigation into Volodymyr Bortko, who called for a nuclear strike on Ukraine and its capture. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

The case against Bortko, who called for a nuclear strike on Ukraine, has been brought to court — what punishment does the Russian director face

The indictment against Vladimir Bortko, the director of "Bandit Petersburg," who called for a nuclear strike on Ukraine, has been sent to court, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine has completed its pretrial investigation into Russian director, screenwriter, and former State Duma deputy Vladimir Bortko, who promotes Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

The SBU investigators have now submitted the indictment to the court. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation established that the suspect publicly calls for the continuation of the war, denies Ukrainian statehood, and advocates the use of tactical nuclear weapons against our country.

The SBU recalled that Bortko is known for the Russian television series "Bandit Petersburg" and "Streets of Broken Lanterns." He combined his work in cinema with political support for the Kremlin regime.

During the investigation, Security Service officers documented numerous episodes of his provocative statements between 2017 and 2026.

Thus, on the air of the "Komsomolskaya Pravda" radio station, he once again called for a nuclear strike on Ukraine. In addition, he advocated seizing Kyiv and then the entire territory of our country.

Called for a nuclear strike on Ukraine - Russian director Volodymyr Bortko notified of suspicion30.07.26, 16:09 • 16091 view

On the basis of the evidence collected, Bortko has been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Article 436 (propaganda of war);

▪️ Part 3 of Article 436-2 (the production and dissemination of materials in which Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine is justified, recognized as lawful, or denied, committed repeatedly and using the mass media).

Since the suspect is located in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Antonina Tumanova

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