The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate almost UAH 750 million to the DIU

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate almost UAH 750 million to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine to implement measures to strengthen the country's defense capabilities. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

UAH 749.7 million was allocated to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on a non-refundable basis from the state budget reserve fund to implement measures aimed at strengthening the state's defense capability - Melnychuk said.

