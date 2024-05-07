DIU cyber specialists disable online services of russian 1C company - sources

Cyber specialists of the Ukrainian intelligence service have disabled russian online services of the 1C company. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

This company specializes in maintaining and developing computer programs for maintaining business databases.

UNN's interlocutor confirmed that on May 7, russian online services of the 1C company were attacked and disabled.

The resources of the corporate cloud provider Cloud4y and the 1C-Scloud remote work server were also attacked.

Addendum

Earlier, on May 3, UNN sources reported that specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense carried out a large-scale cyberattack on Internet providers and mobile operators in Tatarstan.

As a result of the attack, the Internet network in the republic and Kazan was blocked, as well as the MTS mobile operator, the largest telecommunications operator TATTelecom and the regional telecommunications operator Ufanet.