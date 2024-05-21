The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to develop new schedules of blackouts for consumers
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of energy and Ukrenergo to develop a draft government decree on fair schedules for power outages to consumers, including a list of critical facilities for priority electricity supply and distribution of remaining power among other consumers.
This document should also contain a list of State-critical facilities that require priority electricity supply, and the order of distribution of maximum power among other consumers that are not included in the list of critical ones
According to the prime minister, after the Russian attacks, the situation in the energy sector is difficult.
Due to a significant shortage, we continue record volumes of electricity imports from Europe. But imports do not allow us to cover the losses from Russian terror. Therefore, Ukrenergo is forced to resort to hourly power outages for enterprises and citizens
According to him, now the conscious position of each consumer is very important, and it is also important that consumer shutdown schedules are "rational, fair and uniform.
