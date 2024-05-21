The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to develop new schedules of blackouts for consumers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81926 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107495 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150347 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154370 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250585 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174202 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165453 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226037 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113067 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40493 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32486 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64764 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33024 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58907 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250585 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226037 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224633 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81926 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58907 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64764 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112960 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113855 views
The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to develop new schedules of blackouts for consumers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21407 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of energy and Ukrenergo to develop a draft government decree on fair schedules for power outages to consumers, including a list of critical facilities for priority electricity supply and distribution of remaining power among other consumers.

Prime minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of energy and Ukrenergo to develop a draft government resolution on fair schedules for consumer shutdowns. This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of ministers, reports UNN.

Details

This document should also contain a list of State-critical facilities that require priority electricity supply, and the order of distribution of maximum power among other consumers that are not included in the list of critical ones

Prime Minister Denis Shmygal

According to the prime minister, after the Russian attacks, the situation in the energy sector is difficult.

Due to a significant shortage, we continue record volumes of electricity imports from Europe. But imports do not allow us to cover the losses from Russian terror. Therefore, Ukrenergo is forced to resort to hourly power outages for enterprises and citizens

Prime Minister Denis Shmygal

According to him, now the conscious position of each consumer is very important, and it is also important that consumer shutdown schedules are "rational, fair and uniform.

Due to technical capabilities, imports do not allow covering the entire electricity shortage - Shmygal

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
europeEurope
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

