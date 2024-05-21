Due to technical capabilities, imports do not allow covering the entire electricity shortage - Shmygal

Currently, imports do not allow Ukraine to cover all the needs for electricity, so there may be a shortage of capacity in the country, which leads to the introduction of shutdown schedules. this was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal at a government meeting, writes UNN.

The situation is difficult, as a result of Russian shelling, we lost 8 kW of power, due to a significant shortage, we continue to import record volumes of electricity from Europe, but the technical possibility of importing reaches 1.7 GW. In other words, imports do not allow us to cover the loss as a result of Russian terror. Ukrenergo is forced to resort to hourly power outages for enterprises and citizens Shmygal said.

He also said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has set clear tasks for the government, local authorities, and energy enterprises. :

continue active restoration of generation and distribution networks;

save energy as much as possible;



establish communication with society.



Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolesnik said that Western partners are providing technical assistance to help Ukraine repair and restore the Electricity Sector, which was affected by Russian attacks.