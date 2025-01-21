Cabinet of Ministers has introduced new rules for state reserves and procurement: what is involved

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 110454 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 107133 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 115132 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 117334 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 142297 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105764 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 143103 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103965 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113585 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117056 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 100840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124800 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 83263 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100666 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 85824 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 110454 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 142297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 143103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 173501 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 163041 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 85824 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 100666 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 124800 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125538 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143468 views
Cabinet of Ministers has introduced new rules for state reserves and procurement: what is involved

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27203 views

The Government has approved a new procedure for the formation of state reserves and an algorithm for conducting procurement audits.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new procedure for the formation of state reserves and an algorithm for conducting procurement audits. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal reminded that last fall, the State Reserve Agency was liquidated and the State Agency for the Management of Reserves of Ukraine was established.

"Today, we are taking the next step - approving the Procedure for the Formation of State Reserves and the Movement of Material Assets, as well as the Procedure for the Selection of Responsible Custodians and Reserves," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, this will strengthen the control and responsibility of all those involved in the process.

"Today we are also strengthening the efficiency of procurement. We are improving the algorithm for conducting procurement audits by the State Audit Service," Shmyhal added.

Recall 

On September 26, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the State Reserve Agency and established the State Agency for Reserve Management of Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ukraineUkraine
Contact us about advertising