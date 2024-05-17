The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new form of military ID: what the document will look like

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for registration (creation) and issuance of a military registration document for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists, as well as a new form of a military registration document. It is assumed that the military registration document will be able to be generated electronically through the Diia portal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution.

It is noted that the resolution will come into force on May 18, simultaneously with the law on strengthening mobilization.

According to the new procedure, a military registration document is a document that determines whether its holder is liable to perform military duty, which is issued and issued to a citizen of Ukraine who is a conscript, person liable for military service or a reservist, including if he or she has been excluded from military registration.

In other words, a military registration document will be issued even to those who have previously been declared unfit for military service or have reached the age limit for being in the reserve. For such citizens who are excluded from military registration, the military registration document is not withdrawn and data on their exclusion from military registration is entered into it.

It is noted that a military registration document is drawn up and issued:

in electronic form - by means of the Electronic Cabinet of a conscript, person liable for military service, reservist, the State Web Portal of Electronic Public Services in the Field of National Security and Defense and the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services (Diia Portal), in particular, using the mobile application of the Diia Portal (Diia) (in case of technical implementation);

in paper form - on the form approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of May 16, 2024 No. 559.



The Cabinet of Ministers also showed how the military registration document will look like after April 18.

The information contained in the military registration document of a citizen of Ukraine who is or has been excluded from military registration must correspond to the information contained in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists.

The compliance of the information specified in the military registration document on the form with the information contained in the Unified State Register is checked through:

electronic account of a conscript, person liable for military service, or reservist;

district (city) TCC or its department (SBU body, intelligence agency).

According to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, a unique electronic identifier in the form of a two-dimensional barcode containing information about the specified document (QR code of the military registration document) is displayed in the electronic form in :

last name; first name (all proper names); patronymic;

date of birth;

registration number of the taxpayer's account card;

a separate entry number in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists;

information on the results of medical examinations conducted to determine fitness for military duty;

information on the availability of a postponement of assignment for basic military service for conscripts or a postponement of call-up for military service during mobilization for a special period (reservation) for persons liable for military service and reservists;

military rank;

military specialty (for persons liable for military service and SSU reservists - training profile code and area of service and operational activity);

a unique record number in the Unified State Demographic Register;

information on the performance of military duty;

information on military registration;

information on filing or reporting an administrative or criminal offense to the National Police;

the date and time of formation of the military registration document in electronic form.

An electronic military registration document is valid only if it contains a QR code and cannot be used without it. The military registration document in electronic form and the military registration document in paper form have the same legal force - the Cabinet of Ministers emphasizes.

As for the "paper" military ID card, the form of the military registration document in paper form is produced independently by the MCC.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill to increase fines for violations of military registration and mobilization laws in Ukraine.