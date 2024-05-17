The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new form of military ID: what the document will look like

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81926 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107494 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150346 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154369 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250584 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174202 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165453 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113067 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40486 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32480 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64764 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33024 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58907 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226037 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224633 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81926 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58907 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64764 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112960 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113855 views
Actual
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new form of military ID: what the document will look like

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new form of military ID: what the document will look like

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22614 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for issuing electronic and paper military registration documents to conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists, which will come into force on May 18 along with the law on enhanced mobilization.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for registration (creation) and issuance of a military registration document for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists, as well as a new form of a military registration document. It is assumed that the military registration document will be able to be generated electronically through the Diia portal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution.

Details

It is noted that the resolution will come into force on May 18, simultaneously with the law on strengthening mobilization.

According to the new procedure, a military registration document is a document that determines whether its holder is liable to perform military duty, which is issued and issued to a citizen of Ukraine who is a conscript, person liable for military service or a reservist, including if he or she has been excluded from military registration. 

In other words, a military registration document will be issued even to those who have previously been declared unfit for military service or have reached the age limit for being in the reserve. For such citizens who are excluded from military registration, the military registration document is not withdrawn and data on their exclusion from military registration is entered into it.

Only with a military ticket: starting May 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs resumes consular services for men abroad17.05.24, 18:42 • 28421 view

It is noted that a military registration document is drawn up and issued:

  • in electronic form - by means of the Electronic Cabinet of a conscript, person liable for military service, reservist, the State Web Portal of Electronic Public Services in the Field of National Security and Defense and the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services (Diia Portal), in particular, using the mobile application of the Diia Portal (Diia) (in case of technical implementation);
  • in paper form - on the form approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of May 16, 2024 No. 559.

The Cabinet of Ministers also showed how the military registration document will look like after April 18. 

The information contained in the military registration document of a citizen of Ukraine who is or has been excluded from military registration must correspond to the information contained in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists.

The compliance of the information specified in the military registration document on the form with the information contained in the Unified State Register is checked through:

  • electronic account of a conscript, person liable for military service, or reservist;
  • district (city) TCC or its department (SBU body, intelligence agency).

AddendumAddendum

According to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, a unique electronic identifier in the form of a two-dimensional barcode containing information about the specified document (QR code of the military registration document) is displayed in the electronic form in :

  • last name; first name (all proper names); patronymic;
  • date of birth;
  • registration number of the taxpayer's account card;
  • a separate entry number in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists;
  • information on the results of medical examinations conducted to determine fitness for military duty;
  • information on the availability of a postponement of assignment for basic military service for conscripts or a postponement of call-up for military service during mobilization for a special period (reservation) for persons liable for military service and reservists;
  • military rank;
  • military specialty (for persons liable for military service and SSU reservists - training profile code and area of service and operational activity);
  • a unique record number in the Unified State Demographic Register;
  • information on the performance of military duty;
  • information on military registration;
  • information on filing or reporting an administrative or criminal offense to the National Police;
  • the date and time of formation of the military registration document in electronic form.

"Reserve+": the Ministry of Defense showed how the application for updating credentials looks like17.05.24, 15:03 • 21417 views

An electronic military registration document is valid only if it contains a QR code and cannot be used without it. The military registration document in electronic form and the military registration document in paper form have the same legal force

- the Cabinet of Ministers emphasizes.

As for the "paper" military ID card, the form of the military registration document in paper form is produced independently by the MCC. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill to increase fines for violations of military registration and mobilization laws in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising