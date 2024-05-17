ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Only with a military ticket: starting May 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs resumes consular services for men abroad

Only with a military ticket: starting May 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs resumes consular services for men abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has announced that starting from May 18, persons liable for military service will be able to receive consular services abroad by providing a military ID card in paper or electronic form along with other documents required to receive the chosen consular service.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has announced that the pause in accepting new applications for consular services from a certain category of Ukrainian citizens is coming to an end. Starting May 18, men liable for military service will be able to receive consular services under the new legislation. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already instructed foreign diplomatic missions to resume accepting applications for consular actions by men of military age, which was suspended on April 23, starting May 18

- the department said. 

After a few weeks of technical pause, the MFA specialists promptly updated regulatory documents and made changes to the algorithms of information and communication systems, which allowed us to bring consular activities in line with the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration".

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and other authorities have carried out special work to create mechanisms for updating military records and synchronizing them with the consular services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Kuleba calls the decision to suspend consular services for men abroad fair24.04.24, 17:19 • 16624 views

How will consular services be provided to men of military age?

Starting May 18, men aged 18-60 who are temporarily abroad can apply for consular services. 

According to the new legislation, along with the documents required to obtain the chosen consular service, such applicants must also submit their military registration document in paper (VOD) or electronic form (e-VOD).

It should be noted that a paper document can be submitted only before the launch of the conscript's electronic office, where everyone will be able to create an electronic document on their own

- the Foreign Ministry said.

It should be noted that a paper document can be submitted only before the launch of the conscript's electronic office, where everyone will be able to create an electronic document on their own.

The law on strengthening mobilization: what will change after May 18 for those liable for military service16.05.24, 11:19 • 415025 views

What is a paper military record document (MRD)?

A paper military registration document is a certificate of registration with a military enlistment office (issued to conscripts) or a military ID card or temporary certificate of a person liable for military service (issued to persons liable for military service).

Thus, conscripts need to have a certificate of registration with a recruiting station, and persons liable for military service and military personnel need to have a military ID or a temporary ID.

Paper military registration documents will be valid only until the launch of the electronic conscript's office. Once it is launched, electronic military registration documents will be valid, which each applicant will be able to create online in the electronic cabinet.

What should I do if the conscript's electronic office has not yet been launched, but there is no paper document?

A citizen of Ukraine can use a temporary alternative option: to register for a temporary consular registration or update their consular registration data, and then apply for a consular service without having an electronic or paper military registration document.

In this case, there is no need to make a separate entry in the electronic queue for submitting documents for temporary consular registration or updating consular registration data (such documents are submitted as part of the entry in the electronic queue for the relevant consular service together with the package of documents required to obtain it).  

The list of documents required for temporary consular registration or updating the data for staying on it is contained in the relevant section on the website of the foreign diplomatic mission that provides this service for residents of its consular district. 

If a citizen has a residence permit in a foreign country, he or she must also attach a copy of such a permit to the documents for registration. 

"Reserve+": the Ministry of Defense showed how the application for updating credentials looks like17.05.24, 15:03 • 21416 views

It is important to clarify that, in general, this procedure is temporary and will be valid only until the moment when the recruit's electronic office will be able to independently generate an electronic military registration document. From that moment on, the registration or updating of consular registration data will no longer replace the requirement to provide an electronic military registration document

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized. 

When can I not submit a paper or electronic military registration document to receive consular services?

A paper or electronic military registration document may not be submitted for consular services in three cases:

  • First, when it comes to obtaining an identity card for returning to Ukraine (the so-called "white passport");
  • Secondly, when a consular act is performed in the interests of a child whose second parent is a foreigner or stateless person;
  • Thirdly, if an arrested or imprisoned applicant applies for consular services.

What to do if you don't have not only a paper military registration document but also a passport?

A foreign passport is required for temporary consular registration. In this case, the citizen must wait until June 18, when, according to the Ministry of Defense, it will be possible to create an electronic military registration document in the conscript's electronic office.

Zelensky signs bill to increase fines for violation of military registration17.05.24, 14:33 • 19166 views

After creating such a document, a citizen will be able to apply to a consular office for a passport.

Citizens who do not have a foreign passport still have the option of obtaining an identity card for returning to Ukraine (the so-called "white passport").

Recall

Last month, on May 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine temporarily suspended the acceptance of new applications for consular services from Ukrainian men aged 18-60  abroad, due to the new law on military service and mobilization that will come into force on May 18, 2024.

