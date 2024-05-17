Zelensky signs bill to increase fines for violation of military registration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of Ukraine on Strengthening Responsibility for Military Offenses" (No. 10379), which increases fines for violations of mobilization legislation. UNN reports this with a link to the draft law card.

As reported, the draft law provides for increased liability for evading mobilization. In particular, it was envisaged that violation of the rules of military registration by conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists would result in a fine of UAH 3,400 to 5,100. For a repeated violation within a year, the fine would be from UAH 5100 to 8500.

However, for such a violation committed during a special period, fines were supposed to be set at the level of UAH 17 thousand to UAH 25.5 thousand.

The draft law also provides for penalties for violations of the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization. For such a violation, it is proposed to fine from UAH 5100 to 8500, and for a repeated violation - from UAH 8500 to 11.9 thousand.

During the special period, such fines will reach from UAH 17 thousand to UAH 25.5 thousand.

It is noted that fines will be imposed within one year from the date of the offense, but no later than three months after the offense is discovered.

The comparative table for the second reading of the draft law indicates that the words "and the Criminal Code of Ukraine" were proposed to be deleted in the title. The amendment to the title of the draft law, as noted, is due to the proposal to exclude the amendments to Art. 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provided for in the draft law.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law as a whole on May 9.

This law shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication.