Zelensky signs bill to increase fines for violation of military registration

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86796 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108437 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151232 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155186 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251373 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174411 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165637 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226462 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37417 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35227 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69399 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37390 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63444 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251373 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212422 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238146 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224902 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86796 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63444 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69399 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113126 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114005 views
Zelensky signs bill to increase fines for violation of military registration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19167 views

President Zelenskyy signs a bill to increase fines for violations of military registration and mobilization laws in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of Ukraine on Strengthening Responsibility for Military Offenses" (No. 10379), which increases fines for  violations of mobilization legislation. UNN reports this with a link to the draft law card.

As reported, the draft law provides for increased liability for evading mobilization. In particular, it was envisaged that violation of the rules of military registration by conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists would result in a fine of UAH 3,400 to 5,100. For a repeated violation within a year, the fine would be from UAH 5100 to 8500.

However, for such a violation committed during a special period, fines were supposed to be set at the level of UAH 17 thousand to UAH 25.5 thousand.

The draft law also provides for penalties for violations of the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization. For such a violation, it is proposed to fine from UAH 5100 to 8500, and for a repeated violation - from UAH 8500 to 11.9 thousand.

During the special period, such fines will reach from UAH 17 thousand to UAH 25.5 thousand.

It is noted that fines will be imposed within one year from the date of the offense, but no later than three months after the offense is discovered.

The comparative table for the second reading of the draft law indicates that the words "and the Criminal Code of Ukraine" were proposed to be deleted in the title. The amendment to the title of the draft law, as noted, is due to the proposal to exclude the amendments to Art. 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provided for in the draft law.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law as a whole on May 9.

This law shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

